Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Sept. 30, 2021

Local accolade

Krysia Carter-Giez completed filming and editing her film “The Day I had to Grow Up” in Carbondale. The film follows six young activists who yearn for change in America and recently earned “Best Documentary Short and Best Editing In A Short Film” at the Barcelona International Film Festival. Congratulations!

Bustang Sally

As of Monday, Sept. 27, Colorado Department of Transportation’s Bustang includes a weekday route from Grand Junction to Telluride. According to the press release, “Regularly scheduled stops for the route include Telluride, Placerville, Ridgway, Montrose, Olathe, Delta and four Grand Junction stops.

Disaster assistance

The closure of I-70 caused by flooding, mudslides and rockslides has prompted the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to offer low-interest federal disaster loans to small businesses that were economically impacted. SBA assistance is available in Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties. The deadline to apply is June 16, 2022, at https://bit.ly/3iki5I5

Health care survey

Valley View Hospital is launching its Community Health Needs Assessment Survey, and requests that community members complete the questionnaire by Oct. 15. Valley View puts the survey out every three years to gauge what the people want in terms of health care. To complete the survey, visit https://bit.ly/3uoVcb6

Until next year

Boat ramps at Rifle Gap and Harvey Gap state parks are closed for the season, a month earlier than normal due to declining water levels. “We are still feeling the effects of last year’s unusually dry weather and the reservoirs never filled this spring,” said Brian Palcer, park manager for the Rifle State Park Complex. Low water levels at Ruedi Reservoir have caused the boat ramp dock to rest in mud below the paved surface. All sites remain open for uses that do not require dock access.

Nurturing relationships

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Advocate Safehouse Project — a local nonprofit that provides emergency shelter, crisis intervention, client education, safety planning and counseling — hosts a digital scavenger hunt with cash awards on Oct. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. Teams with up to six players will use a smartphone app called Goose Chase to complete “missions” and earn points. Participation is free. To register, visit https://advocatesafehouseproject.org/

Coronavirus/schools update

Garfield County Public Health writes, “During the 2021 spring semester, Garfield County was averaging one school-aged youth case per day. During the current fall semester, this number has risen substantially, more than doubling to 2.4 school-aged cases per day. Garfield School District Re-2 began the fall semester with an optional masking policy, while the Roaring Fork School District (RFSD) adopted a universal masking policy. Comparing school district quarantine data through Sept. 17, Re-2 has had 236 student quarantines while RFSD has had 14.” Re-2 implemented universal masking on Sept. 27.

Thrill the World

Bonedale Flashmob invites dancers of all ages and levels to learn the “Thriller Dance” in preparation for a world-wide synchronized zombie dance on Saturday, Oct. 30. Practices occur every Friday at Gianinetti Park in Carbondale, from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. To sign up, call Alexandra at 970-379-2187.

For Trees So Tall

Local author Jessica Jacobson released the first book in a new series early last week. “For Trees So Tall” is a personal story of healing generational trauma by finding peace in the Colorado wilderness. “Like the tall trees of the forest that have weathered countless storms,” writes Jacobson, “you too can grow ever closer to the light.”

Weekly climate march

350 Roaring Fork invites citizens concerned with climate change to march every Friday morning starting at 8 a.m. The marches will start at The Goat restaurant parking lot across from the Cowen Center and will continue up Highway 133 to the roundabout back. For more information, visit: https://350colorado.org/

Philanthropic education

The local chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization is pleased to sponsor Megan Daugherty, who is studying nursing at Colorado Mountain College, Gabriella Narby attending Colorado University with an eye on dentistry, Keiry Lopez-Perez attending Colorado State University looking toward veterinary medicine and Vanessa Leon-Gamez attending Denver University with a goal of becoming a physician. This philanthropic organization formed over 150 years ago to promote women entering higher education programs. Over the past 10 years, our local chapter has awarded over $43,000 in scholarships. The next fundraising event, A Wine Tasting Tour of Spain and Portugal, is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2022, at the RVR Barn.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Mark Grice and Mike Waski (Oct. 1); Ray Alexander, Josh Behrman, Bill Rice, Meddi Shaw, Megan Webber and Renee West (Oct. 2); Cole Fenton, Shannon O’Gara, Daniella Stanley Kline, Kate Schwerin and Kevin Steuben (Oct. 3); Matt Koenigsknecht, Jill Rubin and Mac Scott (Oct. 4); Lisa Girardot, Morgan Neely and Tami Stroud (Oct. 5); Bill Anschuetz, Christi Couch and Matthew Roeser (Oct. 6).

– Scuttlebutt –

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 30

SOCCER MATCH

The Roaring Fork High School boys soccer team plays against Colorado Rocky Mountain School (CRMS) at CRMS at 4 p.m.

STAND AT THE SUMMIT

Environmental advocates from both the Roaring Fork and North Fork valleys stand together at the top of McClure Pass to share ideas and inspiration from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MEN ON BOATS

At 7:30 p.m. Thunder River Theatre Co. opens its season with “Men on Boats.” The show will have Thursday to Sunday shows through Oct. 17. For details and tickets, visit https://thunderrivertheatre.com/

LIVE MUSIC

LP Herd performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

TACAW

The Still Tide performs at The Contemporary at 8 p.m. Tickets are at https://tacaw.org/

FRIDAY OCTOBER 1

WAKE-UP CALL

The Colorado River District presents its annual seminar at Colorado Mesa University from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with virtual attendance options. Register at https://coloradoriverdistrict.org/

THE BONEHEADS

The Boneheads give a rare, live performance on KDNK as part of the station’s fall fundraiser during (Grateful) Ed Holub’s “Chasin’ the Groove” show at around 2:30 p.m.

GRAND OPENING

Little Blue Preschool invites the community to its new location at 55 N. 7th Street in Carbondale for free local beverages, music by Christian Gomez and complimentary balloon animals and face painting for kids. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m.

YOUTH FILMS

YouthZone’s Ascent Youth Film Festival kicks off virtually and with a watch party at The Orchard in Carbondale with and music by the Hell Roaring String Band at 6 p.m. Tickets and access to the online auction are at https://youthzone.com/

OUTDOOR MOVIE

Local filmmaker and National Geographic photographer Pete McBride presents his film “Into the Canyon” on the lawn of the Basalt Library at sundown. For more information, visit https://basaltlibrary.org/

LIVE MUSIC

Chris Bank and Mark Johnson perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

ASPEN FRINGE

The Aspen Fringe Festival presents “FallFest” at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30 p.m. More info at https://aspenfringefestival.org/

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“The Card Counter” shows nightly at 7:30 p.m. through Monday, except on Sunday with a showing at 5 p.m.

STEVE’S GUITARS

The Tyler Rust Band performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m. GrassRoots Community Network will live stream the concert on YouTube.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 2

MOUNTAIN BIKING DAY

Coal Basin Ranch hosts “Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day” with Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association and Roaring Fork Cycling from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All participants will be entered into a prize raffle, and a free BBQ lunch follows coach-led rides and activities. Registration at https://rfmba.org/

POTATO DAY

Carbondale’s longest tradition continues with artisans in the park at 9 a.m., a parade on Main Street at 10:30 a.m., live music beginning at 11:30 a.m. and the community meal in the park. The Youth Gymkhana at the Gus Darien Rodeo Grounds starts at 2 p.m.

MANDALA MAKING

Carbondale Arts and Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers team up to clean up and create mandalas with plant material along the Rio Grande ARTway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BAILE FOLKLÓRICO

Garfield County Libraries celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with Aspen Santa Fe Ballet performing at the Glenwood Springs Library at 6 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Chris Bank and Mark Johnson perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

THE GRAWLIX

Colorado-podcast producers, The Grawlix, share comedy at The Contemporary at 8 p.m. Then, on Sunday, they will record a fresh episode in the presence of a live audience at 3 p.m. Tickets are at https://tacaw.org/

SUNDAY OCTOBER 3

LAST SWIM

The Carbondale Pool is open for its final day of the season. For more information and hours visit https://carbondalerec.com/

SKY MOUNTAIN RESTORATION

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers invites folks to help reseed areas of Sky Mountain Park from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sign up at https://rfov.org/

BLESS YOUR PET

The Aspen Chapel invites pet owners to bring their four-legged or winged friends to the Chapel Garden at 11 a.m.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 5

STORYTIME AT HOME

A virtual storytime will surface every first Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. on the Garfield County Library youtube and Facebook pages.

RAISING A READER

Parents and their infant to five year-old children are invited to Basalt Library every week at 11 a.m. for an hour of storytime, activities, and snacks. More information is at https://basaltlibrary.org/

YARN GROUP

Knitters, crocheters, weavers and other yarn creators are invited to share and discuss their projects and techniques from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Basalt Library. All are welcome.

BOOK CLUB

Basalt Library invites folks to participate in their book club event from noon to 2 p.m. Folks can share books they’ve been reading and check out the shortlisted titles from the Aspen Words Literary Prize.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 6

EMPLOYMENT LAW

Experts offer updates on federal and state laws impacting employment at the Hotel Colorado at 8:30 a.m. To reserve a spot, visit https://businessasap.com/employment-law-seminar/

MAC BASICS

Learn the basics when it comes to operating your Mac computer, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Basalt Library. Registration is required and participants must bring their own computer. Register by calling 927-4311 ext. 1013 or emailing cbaumgarten@basaltlibrary.org

ASCENDIGO FALL FEST

Ascendigo will hold a celebration at Brass Anvil in Carbondale from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Enjoy a night of beverages, food, prize drawing and the chance to bid on a special auction. Tickets are $60 and available at https://ascendigo.org/

THURSDAY OCTOBER 7

STORYTIME IN CARBONDALE

Young ones and their parents are invited to storytime at the Carbondale Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. More information is available at https://gcpld.org/