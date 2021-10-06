Hot Potato: 112 years of spud

Email

A recent Post Independent article claimed that the 112 Annual Potato Day was the most well-attended in a quarter of a century. Seeing as the reporter got their information from Carbondale Historical Society extraordinaire Sue Gray, we’ll certainly take their word for it. After having to forgo the community barbecue in 2020, veteran volunteers fired up the underground pit ovens in Sopris Park once again this year. Folks who got to the park early enough also got to enjoy some of the infamous cowboy coffee from the century-old cauldron.

The Carbondale Parks and Recreation Department, The Sopris Sun and the Carbondale Historical Society helped prepare locally-sourced potatoes by cleaning them, drying them, cleaning them and then drying them again on the Thursday before the event. The same organizations plus the Carbondale Rotary Club teamed up to safely serve the smorgasbord which included potatoes (of course), Nieslanik brisket and corn: all cooked in the depths of Sopris Park. KDNK jumped onboard to help out with the parade. This year, ten spectacular floats cruised Main Street from Second to Euclid. Kiddos got to enjoy other traditional events, such as this year’s potato sack race.

Photos by James Steindler: Will Grandbois washes potatoes.

Sue Gray with the Carbondale Historical Society.

Raleigh Burleigh with The Sopris Sun.

Kay Clarke (The Sopris Sun board member) and Doc “Dandelion” Phillip in the foreground.

Carbondale Mayor Dan Richardson.

Carbondale town trustee Marty Silverstein.

James Steindler with The Sopris Sun. Photo by Tristan Mead.

Ernie Gianinetti.

Photos by Sue Rollyson: