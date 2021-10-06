Obituary: Adam Evans Hobby

Email

December 28, 1993 – September 14, 2021

Adam Evans Hobby left this earth due to a tragic accident while helping in the remodeling of his home in Denver. He was born and raised in the Roaring Fork and Crystal River valleys. He attended schools valley-wide and went on to pursue a business degree in Denver.

He was working in the business side of the ski industry but, due to the pandemic, he transitioned to the solar industry and was happily employed in Denver. Having been exposed to the off-grid lifestyle since birth, it seemed he had come full circle.

His two great loves were skiing and music. Learning to ski at Powder Pandas and continuing with Aspen Valley Ski Club, he developed his love of telemark skiing while attending Colorado Rocky Mountain School, becoming a beautiful and graceful skier. Music made his spirit soar and he would often drop into your day with texts of YouTube videos of his latest favorite artists, but he loved old ‘60s music as well. He was an accomplished guitarist, helping to form a school band winning a trophy at Battle of the Bands.

Adam was an old soul, a self-described “analog kid” preferring social interaction over social media.

He was an avid traveler and had many memorable adventures visiting family members and close friends. He was so proud to have held U.S., Australian and New Zealand citizenships, considering them all his home.

Adam is survived by his parents Dan and Judy Hobby of Carbondale; his Denver family: Christine and the late Eli Buzas, Melinda Buzas and Don Holt and children Thomas and Natalie, Matt and Sandy, Byron and Walker, Tony and Joseph; Australian family: his late nana Dulcie Evans, Mark and Maria Evans, Bruce Evans, Chris Evans, Jenine Evans, Bonnie (Evans) Johnston, Marnie and Liam Evans; and his extended Flood family in Northland, New Zealand, as well as numerous close family friends spread throughout the world. To his childhood, school and work mates, remember the shared experiences and especially the laughter with Adam.

Due to the pandemic, a family gathering will take place later at the spreading of his ashes.

So, let your spirit soar while skiing on a beautiful Colorado bluebird day and think of Adam smiling, making beautiful ballet-like turns on his ancient tele skis. Tune into soulful music every day, as he did, and perhaps share it with another. He would want that.

“The truth is — we never really lose the people we love. They are in the sunsets, and in the rain, and in the forests, and in laughter and music that takes your breath away. We never really lose their love, their beauty, because that energy doesn’t disappear — it finds new ways to reach you.” -Anonymous