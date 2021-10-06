Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Oct. 7, 2021

Email

Carbondale tourism

Residents of Carbondale are invited to participate in a survey created to better understand tourism’s impacts on the community. Simultaneously, the Chamber of Commerce is surveying businesses on the same topic. These surveys are part of several tools provided by the Colorado Tourism Office’s Restart Destinations Program, funded by a CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant. Neighboring tourism organizations are also participating in the program, which will guide the formation of a valley-wide destination stewardship initiative. The surveys are open through October at https://bit.ly/3Fqz5qe

Welcoming Tracy

Wilderness Workshop applauded the Senate confirmation of Tracy Stone-Manning as director of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). “The Bureau has not had a permanent director for over four and half years,” wrote Wilderness Workshop Executive Director Will Roush. “Ms. Stone-Manning will be tasked with rebuilding an agency that was eviscerated by the previous administration. Her strong conservation qualifications and collaboration-driven approach to managing public lands will benefit all who care about the incredible public lands managed by the BLM.’

Job fair

The Virtual Mountain Town Winter Job Fair is on Oct. 14 and registration is free for businesses and job seekers. This statewide event includes job seeker support, like resume creation and interview practice, plus a special session to specifically help veterans. https://bit.ly/COWinterJobs

Extended hours

Beginning Nov. 1, Garfield County Libraries will be making good on a pre-pandemic promise by extending their hours of operation in phases. First, all six libraries will begin opening Monday through Saturday at 10 a.m. Next, starting Jan. 3, the libraries will open two evenings per week until 8 p.m. By springtime, the libraries will open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

350 marches on

350 Roaring Fork invites activists to march every Friday morning for climate justice, in keeping with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for the Future climate strikes. The group meets at the Goat Restaurant parking lot, across from the Cowen Center at the intersection of Cowen Drive and Highway 133, at 8 a.m. 350 Roaring Fork’s platform: divest public funds from fossil fuels, halt new drilling, capture coal methane, close coal-fired power plants.

Vandalists beware

Park bathrooms and other public park amenities in Carbondale were recently vandalized. Park crews were unable to mow last week because they were busy painting over inappropriate graffiti. If you have any information about the incidents or perpetrators, please notify the police department.

Filmfest awards

Aspen Film announced on Friday, Oct. 1, that “My Name is Pauli Murray” won the audience award at the 42nd annual Aspen Filmfest. “Bernstein’s Wall” won a special mention, as well. “This year, two meaningful, socially-conscious, biographical documentaries took our Audience Award and Audience Special Mention Award,” said Aspen Film Executive Director Susan Wrubel. “Aspen audiences certainly appreciate leaders who are independent by nature, fostering equality and social justice.”

Structure fire

Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District assisted the Glenwood Springs Fire Department with dousing a structure fire at the Elk Springs Subdivision on the afternoon of Oct. 3. Upon arrival, crews found a single-family structure with smoke and flames coming out of the back and garage area. Firefighters attacked the fire with the ladder truck and numerous hose lines. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Leaf recycling

The town of Carbondale is hosting leaf and branch recycling through Nov. 3 in the parking lot at Fourth and Colorado Avenue. Leaves should be dumped into containers without plastic bags or in compostable leaf bags. Paper and plastic bags contaminate the load, and the containers will be taken to the landfill. Only leaves and sticks no bigger than two inches in diameter are allowed. Clean leaf containers will be taken to local ranches for compost. This is for Carbondale residents only.

Good business

FirstBank is accepting submissions for its Good Business Contest through Oct. 22. Businesses that have continued to have a positive impact on customers, communities and employees throughout the pandemic are encouraged to apply for the chance to win $5,000 and a donation of $1,000 to their nonprofit of choice. Ten winners will be chosen by Nov. 5. Learn more at https://bit.ly/FirstBankcontest

They say it’s your birthday

~ Calendar ~

THURSDAY OCTOBER 7

STORYTIME

Children and their parents are invited to storytime at the Carbondale Library on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. More information is available at https://gcpld.org

LIVE MUSIC

Hugh Phillips performs at Heather’s at 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 8

PUMPKIN JAZZ

The Arts Campus at Willits places world-class jazz performances in shops, restaurants, galleries and public spaces in Basalt and Willits. Further details can be found at https://tacaw.org/

ART OPENING

The Art Base presents new watercolor and pastel paintings by Doug Graybeal, with a reception at 5 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“The Alpinist” shows at 7:30 p.m. through Monday, except on Sunday with a show at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 9

HAZARDOUS WASTE DAY

Carbondale encourages residents to safely dispose of hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fourth and Colorado parking lot. A list of permitted items is at https://carbondalegov.org

OCTOBERFEST

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park celebrates the season with outdoor games, contests and Bavarian music from noon to 4 p.m.

SWAP IT LIKE IT’S HOT

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. people can stop by the Basalt Library to pick up some new threads. Those who donated clothing before Oct. 1 can shop from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone else is welcome after 12 p.m. More information is at https://basaltlibrary.org

MEET THE AUTHOR

From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. the Glenwood Springs Library hosts Donna Lee Hubble, author of “Seek, Not for Love,” a book for folks with passion that is offset by trauma and self-doubt. More info at https://gcpld.org

CRYSTAL CELEBRATION

Wilderness Workshop celebrates the Crystal River at 3 p.m. with a naturalist walk, pumpkin-carving, films and more. Registration is at https://wildernessworkshop.org

LOOK INSIDE

From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the Caribou Club in Aspen hosts Dr. Ian Baker and Lama Michael Gregory for a discussion on the Dalai Lama’s secret temple – the Lukhang. Attendees will get to see a rare glimpse of murals within the Lukhang. Tickets are $100 and available at https://mindfulnessmeditationcenters.com/

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Anderson Ranch hosts a community celebration with food, music, dancing and games for the whole family starting at 4:30 p.m. The event is free, registration is at https://andersonranch.org/

FOLKLORIC BALLET

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet students will perform folkloric dances on the lawn at the Carbondale Library beginning at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

FAITH AND BLUE

As part of the national Faith and Blue weekend the Carbondale Police Department and The Orchard Church will co-host a family-friendly movie night at the church at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 10

RIVER RESTORATION

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers helps improve trails at the Silt River Preserve at 9:30 a.m. Details at https://rfov.org

FAITH AND BLUE CONT.

As part of the national Faith and Blue weekend the Carbondale Police Department and The Orchard Church invite the community to a free barbecue at the church beginning at 12 p.m.

MONDAY OCTOBER 11

SCHOOL MEETING

The Roaring Fork High School Accountability Committee will convene from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more details email lknaus@rfschools.com

ISSUES AND ANSWERS

The Glenwood Springs chamber, Post Independent and KMTS host a community forum about local and statewide ballot measures and RFSD board candidates at Morgridge Commons in Glenwood Springs at 5:30 p.m. More info at https://glenwoodchamber.com/issues-answers

TUESDAY OCTOBER 12

STORYTIME

Young ones and their parents are invited to storytime at the Glenwood Springs Library Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.. More info at gcpld.org

KNITTING KNOCKERS

In recognition of breast cancer awareness month, Basalt Library hosts a knitting and crocheting workshop at 5 p.m. to teach folks how to make breast prosthesis with yarn. The Yarn Group and the Knitting Knockers organization will lead the class. Registration is required by emailing cclick@basaltlibrary.org

AUTHOR TALK

Garfield County Libraries host Reyna Grande, author of “The Distance Between Us,” for a conversation via Zoom at 6 p.m. More info at https://www.gcpld.org

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 13

GMAIL BASICS

Learn the basics of navigating and utilizing Gmail at the Basalt Library from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Register by calling 927-4311 extension 1013 or emailing cbaumgarten@basaltlibrary.org

READ TO A PUP

To work on their reading skills, first to fourth graders are invited to the Basalt Library at 2:30 p.m. to read to a “sweet and cuddly” dog. Registration is suggested and can be made by calling 927-4311, extension 1021.

HORROR FILM

Basalt Library will host a horror movie night featuring the film “Hereditary” beginning at 5 p.m. Details are at https://basaltlibrary.org/

CANDIDATE FORUM

The Roaring Fork Schools and Roaring Fork Community Education Association co-host a Board of Education candidate forum from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Carbondale District Office (400 Sopris Avenue). Seating is limited and masks are required, the forum will also be streamed on YouTube via GrassRoots Community Network.

LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE

Aspen Film and Anderson Ranch partner for a screening of “Like Water for Chocolate” and multi-course meal inspired by the classic film. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Tickets at https://aspenfilm.org

THURSDAY OCTOBER 14

FREE LEGAL ADVICE

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. folks can get legal advice from an attorney, one-on-one over the phone, for up to 15 minutes. Sign-up by calling 970-927-4311 or emailing info@basaltlibrary.org before the day of the clinic.

SQUASH AUCTION

Seed Peace hosts the Variety Showcase and Squash Auction fundraiser at Batch at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 15

OKTOBERFEST

The Kirstie Ennis Foundation presents Oktoberfest at Sunlight Mountain Resort, with local food, music and drinks, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are at https://bit.ly/oktoberfun