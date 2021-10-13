Your community connector

Falling in love with the RFV

Falling in love with the RFV

Autumn is in full swing in the Roaring Fork and Crystal valleys. Three of The Sopris Sun’s regular contributors captured the wondrous color changes this season. Sunlight Mountain Resort also kicked the paper a vibrant set of courtesy photos.

A lovely, golden-tinted green ash tree in Sopris Park. Photo by Lynn Burton. 

Photos by Will Grandbois. 

Photos by Tommy Sands. 

Photos courtesy of Sunlight Mountain Resort. 

Tags: #autumn #Colorado #Crystal River Valley #fall #fall colors #Lynn Burton #Roaring Fork Valley #Sunlight Mountain Resort #Will Grandbois
