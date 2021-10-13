Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Oct. 14, 2021

Email

Free application days

To encourage more Coloradans to continue their education, 32 public colleges and universities in Colorado, as well as several private institutions, will allow students to apply for free from Tuesday, Oct. 19 through Thursday, Oct. 21. View the list of participating college at https://bit.ly/AppfeeENG

Raising A Reader leadership

Local early childhood literacy nonprofit Raising A Reader Aspen to Parachute welcomes Suzanne Wheeler-Del Piccolo as the organization’s new executive director. Wheeler-Del Piccolo brings vast educational experience, including 22 years as principal of Basalt Elementary School.

Rockin’

Challenge America, the Basalt Chamber of Commerce and Aspen Art Museum partner to offer local businesses and artists the opportunity to decorate guitars that will be given to veterans in music therapy programs. The Art Base in Basalt will host two decorating sessions, on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. The top three design award winners will also have their guitars displayed at the National Veteran Arts Museum in Chicago. Register at https://bit.ly/prettyguitars

Ballots

By Friday, county clerks across Colorado will have mailed ballots to registered voters. Voters can still request a ballot as late as Oct. 25. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 2. In-person early voting will also be open on Oct. 25. To find your nearest drop box or Voter Service and Polling Center, or track your ballot, visit https://www.coloradosos.gov/voter/

Bear management

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is updating its black bear population management plan for the Roaring Fork and Eagle River valleys and seeks public input. A public meeting is scheduled at the Glenwood Springs Recreation Center on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. Survey responses are due at https://tinyurl.com/B11survey2021 by Nov. 10 and the draft management plan is available for review at https://bit.ly/CPWherds

Happy new year!

Oct. 1 marked the beginning of a new water year, a 12-month period during which precipitation totals are measured by hydrologists. In late autumn, reports the Roaring Fork Conservancy, winter snow begins accumulating to create the summer’s runoff. High-elevation Engelmann spruce and subalpine fir forests act as frozen reservoirs, collecting and holding the winter snow, then slowly releasing their stores of water beginning in the spring.

Masking exemptions

Pitkin County is offering businesses that have newly-implemented 100% vaccine verification requirements the opportunity to apply for an exception from the indoor masking order initiated on Sept. 16. Upon receiving approval from the Pitkin County Public Health team, masks will be encouraged, but not required in approved facilities or events.

Mental health survey

Pitkin County Public Health wants to hear about mental health needs from those who work, live and learn in Pitkin County. An online survey, with a weekly raffle prize rewarding participants, is available at https://bit.ly/PitComentalhealth

Free mammograms

Community Health Services, in partnership with the Women’s Wellness Connection, encourages women ages 40 years and older to talk with their doctors this October, during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, about screening for breast cancer. Women from Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties may be eligible for free screening from Community Health Services at Aspen Valley Hospital. To schedule a screening through Community Health Services, go to https://aspencommunityhealth.org or call 970-920-5420.

Farm-to-market grants

To strengthen local food systems and create greater supply chain resilience, the Colorado Department of Agriculture will distribute grant funding of up to $2 million to be used for agricultural processing projects. Farmers, ranchers and agricultural processing businesses are eligible to apply for up to $150,000. Applications received by Nov. 30 will be reviewed for Award Period #1 and those received by Feb. 28 will be reviewed for Award Period #2. For info at https://bit.ly/ftmgrants

Introducing Carol Wallace

Carol Wallace, founder and director of a national art venture called Preserve America, is collaborating with The Sopris Sun to depict scenes from the Rocky Mountains for inclusion in our newspaper. Her depiction of the Hardwick Bridge is on page 7 of this week’s issue. Wallace comes by way of Connecticut and is currently building a home in Carbondale. Her Preserve America art collection, depicting scenes from every state, is meant to raise funds and increase visibility for historic sites. More info at www.preserveamerica.com

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Michael Carter and Carrie Close (Oct. 14); Matt Alberico, Darren Broome, Calder Morrison, Lupita Ochoa and Corey Mineo (Oct. 15); Oriana Moebius (Oct. 16); Eric Berry, Ian Edquist, Mike Grandbois and Mary Margaret O’Gara (Oct. 18); Hannah Condon (Oct. 19); Gabe Alcala (Oct. 20).

Stage of Life Theatre Co. is hosting auditions on Oct. 21 (from 3:30 to 6 p.m.) for their first live theatre production in nearly 18 months. “Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story” is a 60-minute, one-act show with a new twist on a classic favorite. Details at https://soltheatrecompany.org/

~ Calendar ~

THURSDAY OCTOBER 14

LIBRARIES CLOSED

All Garfield County Public Library branches will be closed for an annual fall staff meeting.

SQUASH AUCTION

Seed Peace hosts the Variety Showcase and Squash Auction fundraiser at Batch at 6 p.m. Tickets at https://seedpeace.org/

MUSIC AT HEATHERS

Check out the musical acts coming to Heather’s Savory Pies on the evenings listed here, each beginning at 6:30 p.m. Rodrigo Arreguín takes the stage on Oct. 14, Chris Bank and Mark Johnson perform on Oct. 15 and Josefina plays with Tim and Friends on Oct. 16.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 15

OKTOBERFEST

The Kirstie Ennis Foundation presents Oktoberfest at Sunlight Mountain Resort, with local food, music and drinks, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets at https://bit.ly/oktoberfun

GEOPOLITICAL QUILTING

Dance Initiative presents “Stitching the Geopolitical Quilt to Re-Body Belonging,” part of a new Conversation Series hosted for free at the Launchpad at 6 p.m. Learn more at https://danceinitiative.org

SATURDAY OCTOBER 16

HARVEST PARTY

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies hosts their annual harvest party on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17. Tickets are $10 at https://aspennature.org/

NUESTRAS VOCES

Local Latins premiere an original show at The Arts Campus at Willits at 7:30 p.m. followed by a matinee on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. Details and tickets are at https://tacaw.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” screens at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. through Monday with a matinee on Sunday at 5 p.m. instead. Proof of vaccination and masks are recommended.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 17

YOUTH GYMKHANA

The Youth Gymkhana rodeo was supposed to take place on Potato Day but was cancelled due to muddy conditions and will now take place on Oct. 17. For more info, email soprisgymkhanaclub@gmail.com

AA

The Meeting Place in Carbondale facilitates an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at 10 a.m.

MONDAY OCTOBER 18

TAI CHI

The Eagle County Healthy Aging Program offers Tai Chi class at the El Jebel Community Center at 10:30 a.m.

MONDAY MOKSHA

The Meeting Place in Carbondale offers a recovery meditation group at 5 p.m.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 19

STORYTIME

The Glenwood Springs Library welcomes young children and accompanying adults to storytime on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

AUTHOR TALK

Casey Gerald, author of “There Will Be No Miracles Here,” a memoir that explores the complex intersection of race, class, religion and sexuality, speaks at The Contemporary at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are at https://tacaw.org

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 20

PUMPKIN CARVING

The Rifle Library hosts a pumpkin carving party starting at 11 a.m. One pumpkin will be provided for each group, but folks are encouraged to bring their own as well. More info at https://gcpld.org/

Town manager finalists

The Town of Carbondale hosts a community “meet and greet” for town manager finalists at the Calaway Room at the Third Street Center from 6 to 8 p.m.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 21

STORYTIME

The Carbondale Library welcomes young children and accompanying adults to storytime every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

ECSTATIC DANCE

Dance, or simply move, anyway you feel at the 13 Moons Ranch Heart Barn beginning at 6:30 p.m. Those planning to attend are asked to be COVID-safe and get tested beforehand. Masks will be optional. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased with cash, check or venmo. RSVP by emailing alyahowe@me.com

FRIDAY OCTOBER 22

DAY OF THE DEAD

Border band Jarabe Mexicano performs a Día de los Muertos show at the Basalt Library 5:30 p.m. Tickets are at https://basaltlibrary.org/

CHILI COOK-OFF

The Western Garfield County Chamber puts on the 42nd annual chili cook-off at the Garfield County Fairgrounds starting at 5:30 p.m. It’s not limited to just chili, visit https://WesternGarCoChamber.com/ for info on entries and tickets.

BEAR MANAGEMENT

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is updating its black bear population management plan for the Roaring Fork Valleys and hosts a public meeting at the Glenwood Springs Recreation Center at 6 p.m.

SOUND JOURNEY

Join Zachary Cashin for a vibrational sound journey at 7 p.m. in the Round Room at the Third Street Center. Tickets are $36.50 and available at https://davinikent.com/