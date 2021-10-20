Before the ground freezes…

Email

Photos and text by Sue Rollyson

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) hosted their annual Harvest Fest under beautiful blue skies at Rock Bottom Ranch last weekend. This family event delighted all ages. Kids visited with chickens and bunnies, went on hay rides, carved pumpkins, pressed apple cider, played ranch games and picked radishes of all colors from the vegetable garden. They could even make their own silk-screened t-shirt with Reina Katzenberger and her business, The Project Shop. The event’s success was amplified by the amazing staff of ACES, who interacted with visitors at every station.