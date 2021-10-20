Scuttlebutt and Calendar – Oct. 21, 2021

Email

SCUTTLEBUTT

Glenwood leaf drop

Glenwood Springs residents are welcome to drop off their fallen leaves at the old rodeo grounds near the airport, anytime of day, through Nov. 30. Folks that utilize the drop-off must remove leaves from plastic bags and assure that no stones, litter, branches or other debris are included, “to prevent equipment damage and work injuries.”

Novel Writing Month

Garfield County Libraries invite you to write 50,000 in 30 days. The challenge kicks off with an online workshop on Monday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. Then, on Nov. 17, a panel of local authors will present virtually at 4:30 p.m. A follow-up workshop is scheduled for Nov. 30. Find registration details at: www.gcpld.org/nanowrimo

Soil health

Colorado’s Soil Health Program Advisory Committee is accepting applications for volunteers to advise the state’s Department of Agriculture on soil health programs and grant opportunities. “Healthy soil is a leading strategy for fostering responsible stewardship of our natural resources,” announced Cindy Lair, program manager for the State Conservation Board. Applications are due by Nov. 30 at https://bit.ly/COsoilhealth

Chart Carbondale

Results from Carbondale’s recent community survey regarding the comprehensive plan update are now available for review (https://bit.ly/Cdalesurvey). According to the consulting firm, Cushing Terrell, over 500 residents took the survey. Cushing Terrell’s draft recommendations are also public (https://bit.ly/CdaleDraft). The next opportunity for engagement is a virtual meeting on October 28. Learn more at: www.carbondalekaleidoscope.org/chart-carbondale

Wild and Scenic

Wilderness Workshop has launched an online petition supporting protection for the Crystal River with federal ”Wild and Scenic” designation. The National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act was created in 1968 to preserve rivers and streams with outstanding natural, heritage or recreational features in a free-flowing condition for present and future generations. Find the petition at: https://bit.ly/wildcrystal

Let it burn

The U.S. Forest Service will conduct prescribed burns of slash piles (forest cleared to prevent wildfires) in Garfield and Pitkin counties as weather conditions permit and through the winter. In Garfield County, approximately 150 slash piles are spread across ten acres in the 4-Mile Creek drainage on Bureau of Land Management lands, and ten piles are on Uncle Bob Mountain, south of New Castle. In Pitkin County, firefighters will burn “a small number of piles” near the Chapman and Maroon Bells campgrounds.

Latino representation

Voces Unidas, a local nonprofit that seeks to elevate Latino representation, has been involved in the legislative redistricting process. The organization expressed disapproval with the final congressional redistricting map submitted to the Colorado Supreme Court. “The final congressional map unconstitutionally dilutes the voting power of our Latino mountain communities — Aspen to Parachute area is in one district and Gypsum to Silverthorne in another,” reads a statement from Voces Unidas. “We are calling on the Colorado Supreme Court to reject the congressional maps and send them back to the commission.”

Día de los Muertos

Amplifying RJ, an organization that teaches restorative justice philosophy, hosts “Decolonizing Día de los Muertos” on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. This online course highlights the indigenous origins of Day of the Dead, called Miccailhuitontli by Aztecs, and teaches educators how to respectfully honor the tradition. Registration is at: https://bit.ly/Miccailhuitontli

Photo contest

The Roaring Fork Conservancy’s annual photo contest is now receiving amateur and professional submissions. This year’s categories are: “people enjoying the watershed,” “wildlife” and “streams and landscapes.” Entries are due by Nov. 14! Find details at: www.roaringfork.org

Holiday prep

Carbondale Middle School’s annual wreath and poinsettia fundraiser wraps up on Sunday, Oct. 24. All proceeds benefit local students with experiential trips and after-school and enrichment programming. To place an order, call the school at 970-384-5700.

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

“Valley and Cliff” by Bruce Price will be on display at CMC Aspen, along with other works, through Nov. 17. Courtesy image.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 21

ECSTATIC DANCE

Dance, or simply move, anyway you feel at the 13 Moons Ranch Heart Barn beginning at 6:30 p.m. Those planning to attend are asked to be COVID-safe by getting tested beforehand. Masks will be optional. RSVP by emailing alyahowe@me.com

FALL FESTIVAL

Sopris Lodge hosts a fall festival from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Families are invited to play games, take tours and enjoy live music and fall beverages. Masks are encouraged. RSVP at https://soprislodge.com/fall-festival-2021/ or by calling 340-4460.

ARTIST RECEPTION

Colorado Mountain College and the Obermeyer Investment Counsel present “Polychrome: Paintings and Objects” by Denver artist Bruce Price, on display at CMC’s Aspen campus through Nov. 19. An opening reception will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Masks are required.

MEZCLA SOCIALS

Dance salsa at Heads, Hearts and Souls (443 Main in Carbondale) on Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Bachata at The Launchpad at 8 p.m.

REGENERATIVE LIVING

The six-week Regenerative Living course with Lisa McKenzie kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Third Street Center. It costs $180 for the entire course or $20 for a single session. For more info or to register, email lmckenzie1light@gmail.com

HEATHER’S WEEKEND

Heather’s in Basalt closes out the warm season with a weekend of music. Wild Flight performs on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Nashville country star Bailey Callahan performs on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Feeding Giants performs on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 22

DAY OF THE DEAD

Border-band Jarabe Mexicano performs a Día de los Muertos show at the Basalt Library at 5:30 p.m. Tickets at: https://basaltlibrary.org/

CHILI COOK-OFF

The Western Garfield County Chamber puts on the 42nd annual chili cook-off at the Garfield County Fairgrounds starting at 5:30 p.m. Visit https://WesternGarCoChamber.com/ for info on entries and tickets.

BEAR MANAGEMENT

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is updating its black bear population management plan for the Roaring Fork Valleys and hosts a public meeting at the Glenwood Springs Recreation Center at 6 p.m.

GLENWOOD GHOST WALK

The Glenwood Springs Historical Society’s Ghost Walk event returns this and next weekend, with 90-minute cemetery tours at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are at https://glenwoodhistory.com/

SOUND JOURNEY

Join Zachary Cashin for a vibrational sound journey beginning at 7 p.m. in the round room at the Third Street Center. Tickets are at: https://davinikent.com/

DUNE PREMIER

“Dune” opens at The Crystal Theatre and continues through Monday with showings at 7:30 p.m. except at 5 p.m. on Sunday instead. Proof of vaccination is required.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 23

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Focus 164 Group hosts a meeting at The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) from 10 to 11 a.m.

HRHR

High Rockies Harm Reduction hosts a fall-themed fundraiser at Miners’ Park from noon to 5 p.m.

MEET THE AUTHOR

Donna Lee Hubble, local author of “Seek, Not for Love,” presents her book at the Carbondale Library from 1 to 2 p.m. More info at https://gcpld.org/

WRANGLERS AND RHINESTONES

Wind Walkers puts on a fundraiser at Spring Creek Ranch in Carbondale from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets are at http://www.windwalkerstrc.org/

CLASSICAL CONCERT

High Country Sinfonia performs at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. Masks are required.

BEATLES TRIBUTE

Yesterday: The Beatles Tribute performs at The Ute Theatre in Rifle at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at: https://utetheatre.com/

SUNDAY OCTOBER 24

HEALING WITH ANCESTORS

Carol Shure hosts a Community Constellation workshop at the Third Street Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inviting folks to delve into generational trauma and explore how that history affects their and others’ lives today. To register (for $65) visit https://carolshure.com/

DAUGHTER OF AMERICA

Nicolette Toussaint speaks about her heritage with live music by Ellen Stapenhorst. The event is free to virtual (via Zoom or Facebook) and in-person attendees (at the Third Street Center) from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more info, email truu.office@gmail.com

WATCH PARTY

Dance Initiative hosts a fundraiser watch party at The Launchpad at 6 p.m. for a behind-the-scenes film documenting the recent residency with konverjdans, whose final workshop and performance were canceled due to the pandemic.

MONDAY OCTOBER 25

MEDICARE MONDAY

The Garfield County Libraries and Senior Matters invite folks to a virtual Zoom lesson regarding Medicare from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Register at: https://bit.ly/medicaremonday

PLANT BASED POTLUCK

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts its Whole Foods Plant Based Potluck at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. More info at https://davinikent.com/

TUESDAY OCTOBER 26

AUTHOR TALK

Julian Rubinstein presents his book “The Holly” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Basalt Library. Seating is limited and tickets are available at the front desk. More info at https://basaltlibrary.org/

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 27

PUMPKIN CARVING

The Carbondale Library hosts a pumpkin carving party starting at 2 p.m. One pumpkin will be provided for each group, but folks are encouraged to bring their own as well. More info at https://gcpld.org/

“HOODWINKED”

Join local author Larry Gottlieb while he discusses his new book, “Hoodwinked,” at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:30 p.m. RSVP by emailing info@davinikent.org

THURSDAY OCTOBER 28

CHART CARBONDALE

The Town of Carbondale invites the community to participate in a public hearing regarding the town’s comprehensive plan update, beginning at 6 p.m. More info at https://carbondalekaleidoscope.org/chart-carbondale

BOOK DISCUSSION

Garfield Public Libraries invites you to read “Barefoot Dreams of Petra Luna” by Alda P. Dobbs and join a virtual discussion with the author at 6 p.m. More info at https://gclpd.org/

ABOUT BORIS KARLOFF

The Art Center at Willits presents “Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster,” a film about Boris Karloff — aka William Henry Pratt — at 7 p.m. Tickets are at: https://tacaw.org/ Proof of vaccination is required.