Your community connector

Seed Peace hosts first-ever “squaction”

Locations: News Published Seed Peace hosts first-ever “squaction” thumbnail Casey Piscura introduces Seed Peace. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh.

The first-ever Squash Auction and Variety Showcase fundraiser for Seed Peace attracted a sizable crowd to Batch Provisions on Oct. 14. Prized selections of winter squash were sold to the highest bidder by Executive Director Casey Piscura along with vegetable-dyed aprons designed by Katie Browne of Box Eleven and printed at The Project Shop. Attendees also enjoyed samplings from the season’s organic carrot trials at Wild Mountain Seeds, specialty cocktails and gourmet pizzas baked in Dustin Rowe’s mobile pizza oven and in-house by Batch.

  • Valley View thumbnail

  • Ballots thumbnail

  • Alpine Bank thumbnail

Tags: #Casey Piscura #fall #food #Seed Peace #squash #Wild Mountain Seeds
▲Top
Close