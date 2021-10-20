Seed Peace hosts first-ever “squaction”

Email

The first-ever Squash Auction and Variety Showcase fundraiser for Seed Peace attracted a sizable crowd to Batch Provisions on Oct. 14. Prized selections of winter squash were sold to the highest bidder by Executive Director Casey Piscura along with vegetable-dyed aprons designed by Katie Browne of Box Eleven and printed at The Project Shop. Attendees also enjoyed samplings from the season’s organic carrot trials at Wild Mountain Seeds, specialty cocktails and gourmet pizzas baked in Dustin Rowe’s mobile pizza oven and in-house by Batch.