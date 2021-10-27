Email

The Sopris Sun photographer Paula Mayer captured the featured photo of a road-biker evading the oncoming cattle herd on Thompson Creek Road, outside of Carbondale.

Later on, the residents at Sopris Lodge got a private show of the cattle drive. See the caption below for details. Yeehaw!

“Home on the Range” played on the PA system last Wednesday as residents of Sopris Lodge at Carbondale took to their balconies to watch the Nieslanik family, whose ranching roots run deep, drive their herd of cattle across campus en route to their winter home outside Carbondale. Residents at the new senior lifestyle community cheered on the herd during the ranchers’ semi-annual roundup. Courtesy photos below.