Scuttlebutt / Calendar – October 28, 2021

Congratulations, Autumn!

Glenwood Springs Middle School science teacher Autumn Rivera was named Colorado Teacher of the Year. Rivera was featured in a Sopris Sun article on Oct. 6, after being nominated as a finalist. Rivera will be recognized, along with other top teachers from around the country, at the White House and will have the opportunity to visit NASA’s Space Camp. She will be entered into the National Teacher of the Year competition and become a member of the Colorado Education Commissioner’s Teacher Cabinet.

Trunk or treat

Ascendigo Autism Services will host its second annual Trunk or Treat event at the Carbondale Fire Station on Friday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Youngsters living with disabilities (and their families) are invited to trick or treat within the safe and controlled space where about 15 friendly ghouls, goblins and such will hand out Halloween treats from the decorated trunks of their vehicles. For those who attend, don’t forget to wear a mask.

Glenwood airport feedback

The Glenwood Springs City Council will host two listening sessions regarding the city’s municipal airport after the related ballot measures (2A and 2B) have been voted on. Glenwood residents are invited to Sopris Elementary School on Nov. 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. or to the Glenwood Community Center. On Nov. 10 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. “The purpose of these airport listening sessions,” reads a press release, “will be for Glenwood Springs residents to share their perspectives on the ballot measures, the outcome of the vote, and what their ideas are for next steps for the airport.”

Photo contest

Roaring Fork Conservancy is accepting submissions for it’s 2021 annual Roaring Fork Watershed Photography Contest for professional and amateur photographers (to be judged separately). This year’s categories include: 1) people enjoying the Roaring Fork watershed, 2) wildlife of the Roaring Fork watershed and 3) Roaring Fork watershed streams and landscapes. The submission deadline is Nov. 14. More details are at: http://www.roaringfork.org/

Aspen Words lineup

Aspen Words has confirmed its lineup for the 25th Winter Words Author Series. Aspen Words will host a hybrid of virtual and in-person talks with world-renowned authors including Pulitzer Prize winners Anthony Doerr and Richard Powers. The series kicks off on Nov. 3 with Doerr discussing his book “All the Light We Cannot See.” Tickets and more info can be found at www.aspenwords.org/programs/winter-words/

Call for help

Colorado Department of Human Services prepares Coloradans for the launch of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 988. Beginning July 16, 2022, people in crisis can dial 988 for professional emergency assistance. In preparation, to reach Coloradans with 970 or 719 area codes, callers will have to dial the entire ten digit number (including the area code prefix) to prevent accidental 988 calls in the future.

Medicare assistance

Need help navigating the complexities of Medicare coverage? Open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 and, in 2022, Garfield and Pitkin counties will include three new Medicare Advantage Plans. The High Country Retired Senior Volunteer Program is here to counsel seniors so they can get coverage at the best price. Call 970-384-8744 to schedule a phone, Zoom or in-person appointment.

ACF changes

Aspen Community Foundation, which serves financially disadvantaged youth and families from Aspen to Parachute, bids farewell to Executive Director Tamara Tormohlen. Tormohlen has served as the ED for 16 years, but has been involved in the organization for the last 20. She will stick around until a replacement is found.

Mark of the Jaguar

Local filmmaker Dave Taylor of Cool Brick Studios won Best Endangered Species Film of 2021 at the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival in New York City on Oct. 16. The film, shot in 2019, depicts endangered jaguars in Pantanal (Southwestern Brazil) and the efforts made to protect the species.

Realtor of the Year

John Wendt III, Carbondale resident and managing broker at Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate, was selected as Realtor of the Year at Colorado’s Association of Realtors 100th annual convention in Colorado Springs. Wendt has an extensive background in educating fellow realtors throughout Colorado and, of course, selling real estate.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Kaden Kirk and Gina Murdoch (Oct. 28); Chase Fenton, Katee Peach, Daniela Rivera and Lisa Ruoff (Oct. 29); Lowry Camp, Brendan Cochran, Gracyn Overstreet and Claudia Pawl (Oct. 30); Katie Dahl, Julia Lee, Marty Voller and Kaleigh Wisroth (Oct. 31); Angel Cruz, Justin Marshall, Don Parkison and Jay Riley (Nov. 1); Marge Palmer and Dave Weimer (Nov. 2); Suzie Brady, Zack Jones and AJ Waski (Nov. 3).

The Longhorns are going to state! Congratulations to the girls’ cross country team for earning second place at the 3A regional CHSAA-qualifying meet in New Castle on Oct. 22. Pictured here, Ava Lane keeps a steady pace to finish fourth. Teammate Kate Maley achieved second place, just ahead of Lane. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh.

~ Calendar ~

THURSDAY OCTOBER 28

PITCH SUMMIT

Coventure and Roaring Fork Angels host a virtual venture capital pitch summit with local businesses at noon. Details at https://coventure.io/

CHART CARBONDALE

The Town of Carbondale invites the community to participate in a public hearing regarding the Town’s comprehensive plan update, beginning at 6 p.m. More info at https://carbondalekaleidoscope.org/chart-carbondale

BOOK DISCUSSION

Garfield Public Libraries invites you to read “Barefoot Dreams of Petra Luna” by Alda P. Dobbs and join a virtual discussion with the author at 6 p.m. More info at https://gclpd.org/

ABOUT BORIS KARLOFF The Art Center at Willits presents “Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster” at 7 p.m. Tickets at https://tacaw.org/

FRIDAY OCTOBER 29

NO TRICK

Employees at the State Farm office in Carbondale (located in the La Fontana Plaza) dress up and hand out sweet treats to celebrate Halloween from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

OUTSIDE MUSIC CLASS Children up to five years old and their parents are invited to Basalt Library for an outdoor music class (weather permitting) from 10:30 to 11 a.m. More info at https://basaltlibrary.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

Nightly showtimes for “Dune” start tonight at 7:30 p.m. through Monday, with a 5 p.m. matinee on Sunday (which will include captions). Proof of vaccination is required.

CARAVAN TOUR

The WYOmericana Caravan Tour brings premier Wyoming talent to The Arts Campus at Willits at 8 p.m. Tickets at https://tacaw.org/

NATE HANCOCK

Arkansas’ Nate Hancock performs tonight and tomorrow at The Black Nugget at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 30

AA Meeting

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) hosts an Alcoholics Anonymous group at 10 a.m.

BEYOND THE MASK

Pairs will work together to create masks with step-by-step instructions at the Calaway Room in the Third Street Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $75. Registration and more info at https://davinikent.org

ALTAR ART

Basalt Library and Anderson Ranch team up to make mixed-media altars celebrating Day of the Dead at 10:30 a.m. Sign up at basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

ZOMBIE DANCE

Bonedale Flashmob will participate in a worldwide synchronized zombie dance starting at 4 p.m. at the Fourth Street Plaza in Carbondale. Donated non-perishables will be accepted on behalf of Lift-Up at the event.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE

Basalt Library screens a spooky film, outdoors after sunset (around 6:30 p.m.). Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

DANCE ENSEMBLE

The New Ute Theater in Rifle presents Zikr Dance Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at https:/utetheater.com

PETTY NICKS EXPERIENCE The Contemporary hosts The Petty Nicks Experience, combining Tom Petty hits with Stevie Nicks favorites, at 8 p.m. Tickets at https://tacaw.org/

SUNDAY OCTOBER 31

CAVERNS HALLOWEEN

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park invites families to trick or treat and enjoy other Halloween activities. Kids under 12 and in costume get in for free. Tickets and more info at https://glenwoodcaverns.com

ROCKY HORROR

The New Ute Theater in Rifle screens “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 7 p.m. Costumes and props are encouraged! Tickets are at https:/utetheater.com

DANCE PARTY

The Black Nugget celebrates Halloween with live DJ sets from 9 p.m. to late.

MONDAY NOVEMBER 1

ALTAR EXHIBITION

Carbondale Arts and Valley Settlement display a community “ofrenda” honoring Día de los Muertos, in front of The Launchpad through Nov. 11. The community is welcome to contribute photos and mementos honoring those who have passed on.

MINDFUL RECOVERY

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) hosts a recovery meditation group at 6 p.m.

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 2

STORYTIME AT HOME

Garfield County Libraries screen a story on YouTube and Facebook at 10:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

GLENWOOD STORYTIME

Young children and accompanying adults are invited to the library for stories and songs at 10:30 a.m.

LITTLE RED BAG CLUB

Raising a Reader invites parents with young children to a weekly story hour at Basalt Library at 11 a.m.

YARN CREW

Knitters and crocheters are invited to work together on projects at Basalt Library on Tuesdays at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 3

QUILTING

The Roaring Fork Quilting Guild leads a four-week workshop making “itty-bitty quilts” from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Basalt Library. Enrollment is limited, email cclick@basaltlibrary.org to learn more.

LIT CLUB

Basalt Library hosts an informal book club at noon.

WHITNEY CREEK DAM

A WildEarth Guardians webinar will address the prospective Whitney Creek dam and how it would negatively impact the Colorado River, beginning at noon. Register at https://wildearthguardians.org

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 4

REGENERATIVE LIVING

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts conversations about climate change, soil health, nutrition and more at 6:30 p.m. Details at www.davinikent.org