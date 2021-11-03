Climate horrors on Halloween

Email

A dozen devilishly-dressed activists protested at the intersection of Highway 133 and Highway 82 on the frosty morning of Friday, Oct. 29. The demonstration fell in line with 350 Roaring Fork’s weekly Friday protests, and was in solidarity with the national Fossil Free Future Day of Action.

The youth-led Future Coalition organized events across the country, demanding specifically that Chase Bank and the Federal Reserve end all fossil fuel financing.

Chase Bank has loaned the fossil fuel industry $317 billion since the Paris Climate Accords, according to “Banking on Climate Chaos,” a report compiled by Rainforest Action Network, BankTrack, Indigenous Environmental Network, Oil Change International, Reclaim Finance and the Sierra Club.

“The Federal Reserve,” wrote 350 Roaring Fork team coordinator Will Hodges, “could follow the lead of Europe and Japan’s central banks and require [that] firms disclose risks to the economy from climate disasters and steps to prevent such risks.”

Inspired by weekly climate strikes catalyzed by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, 350 Roaring Fork has marched every Friday for over a month, “making a public statement for bolder action for climate justice,” continued Hodges.

The local climate justice group encourages like-minded activists to meet at the Goat Restaurant at 955 Cowen Drive, Carbondale, every Friday at 8 a.m.

“Come stand up for climate justice,” concluded Hodges, “to protect our future while leaders and activists gather in Scotland!”