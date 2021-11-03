Pages of the Past: “I do my shopping at the Dumpsters of Satank”

Email

From the archives of The Valley Journal and The Sopris Sun

Nov. 25, 1981

The USDA Forest Service was considering allowing gas exploration in two parcels of the Maroon Bells Snowmass Wilderness Area — one at the base of Sopris and one near Placita Creek — as well as some in the West Elks, Raggeds and Flat Tops. Public pressure, however, inspired Interior Secretary James Watt to impose a moratorium on leases in wilderness areas through June 1982. That left oil and gas companies with a narrow window to exploit a loophole in the Wilderness Act which placed a 1983 deadline for lease applications. Outside of the most protected areas, meanwhile, an official estimated that 90% of White River National Forest land west of Eagle was already leased.

In other news… Tom Clark, the 18-year-old son of Carbondalians Dave and Rosemary Clark, was named “best all around rider” by the Bicycle Racing Association of Colorado junior division.

Nov. 7, 1991

The Valley Journal decided to take a leaf out of “Car and Driver” and review some of the top new models of cars at local dealerships. Pat Noel took a spin in a ‘92 Toyota Camry with Bighorn salesman Marc Grandbois and praised the Ford Aerostar as “a full-size van combined with the handling and driving ease of a mini.” Donna Daniels compared the Audi 100 to “slipping into the cockpit of a private jet” and was impressed by the Suzuki Sidekick’s AM/FM stereo, fuel injection and remote mirrors and locks — in a 4×4, no less! But Cate Hollerbach really stole the show with her take on “Dodgezilla” — a 30 mpg 5.9-liter turbodiesel Ram with a $21,000 price tag. “Some women like their vehicles like they like their men: easy to handle, comfortable to drive, hot to look at and fun to talk about with friends,” she wrote. Others went for family-friendly, or sleek and sporty. “Me, I like the hard-working type.”

In other news… Movieland opened its doors with a showing of “The Addams Family” — and proceeds benefiting local schools.

Nov. 8, 2001

Carbondale voters shot down a proposed four-mill property tax to fund affordable housing, 574 to 223. They also shut out a 2.5-mill tax to support a new open space, parks and recreation district. Basalt, for its part, was feeling more magnanimous, with voters backing both a bond and a mill levy increase to buy open space and establish riverfront parks throughout town. Meanwhile, the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce was looking at ways to drum up more visitors in hopes of staving off an economic slump.

In other news… Carbondale was looking at the possibility of becoming a home-rule municipality, offering more flexibility than a statutory town.

Nov. 17, 2011

The Village at Crystal River — a proposed planned unit development on 24 acres northwest of the Highway 133 / Main Street roundabout — was headed to a referendum. The plan called for 125,000 square feet of retail space, up to 164 residential units, a gas station, bank and fast food restaurant, with the possible addition of a hotel, medical facility, school or light manufacturing. More than 50 people came out for a four-hour public hearing, representing a healthy mix of pros and cons. Brad Hendricks called it worse than the Crystal River Marketplace proposal that had been shot down a decade earlier on the same property. “I do most of my shopping at the Dumpsters of Satank,” he asserted. Dave Weimer, however, felt that “Carbondale needs an economic development plan … mom and pop stores don’t generate enough money to pay the bills.” (Trustees decided to leave it to the voters, who ended up shooting it down 1,245 to 667. The last decade has in fact seen the development of retail space — including the new City Market — residential units and a bank on the property, but in a more piecemeal fashion, and without the public improvement fee.)

In other news… A special musical memorial was held for local icon T. Ray Becker at the Pour House.