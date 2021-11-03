Rams advance in state bracket

Email

In the second round of Class 3A playoffs, the Roaring Fork High School Rams advanced in post-season play with a 5-1 home victory over the Prospect Ridge Academy Miners (Broomfield) on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

On a night that began at a chilly 42 degrees with drizzling rain under low cloud cover, Head Coach Nick Forbes said the Rams “started pretty slow; they’re [the Miners] a really good team, and they played fast and aggressive soccer at the beginning.”

By halftime, the unrelenting downpour had some fans seek cover elsewhere, but the faithful stayed — some with umbrellas, others sheltering under camp blankets and many more enduring the elements. Those in attendance were rewarded for their perseverance. In the end, the Rams’ unrelenting offense assured the win and a move to the next bracket in tournament play.

The 2019-20 season also saw the Rams in tournament finals. Forbes, who was voted that season’s Colorado’s 3A High school soccer coach of the year, said many of the current Rams junior and senior players were a part of that winning squad.

The Rams will face the Faith Christian Eagles (Arvada) in the Class 3A quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 6, in Denver. The Eagles’ overall record is 15-2, while the Rams are 14-3.

Rams junior forward player Emi Magana, who has been a league leading scorer throughout this season, turned in a stellar performance, scoring four goals. “He’s a little guy, but he plays like he’s a giant,” said Forbes. “He’s really good at finishing, and he’s calm in front of the goal. I’m proud of him.”

Forbes described the night as “a great game played in great spirit and I’m just really happy to show what we can do to our fans for the last game at home.”