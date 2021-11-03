Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Nov. 4, 2021

Email

The search continues

The Town of Carbondale announced three new town manager finalists on Oct. 29. Interviews with the three previous finalists — Jennifer Phillips, Kara Silbernagel and Jeff Durbin — did not result in a hire. “We struggled to narrow the field initially because of so many excellent applicants,” commented Mayor Dan Richardson. The community is invited to meet the next round of finalists — Travis Elliott, Lauren Gister and Brian Smith — at a “Meet and Greet” on Nov. 17 at the Third Street Center at 6 p.m.

OurVHA.org

The Valley Health Alliance provides resources for businesses that purchase health insurance for their employees and individuals that purchase their own health insurance. Their updated website (OurVHA.org) is designed to help people get information and connections needed to review options. The Valley Health Alliance is a local, nonprofit collaboration of employers and healthcare providers working to improve healthcare outcomes and lower costs from Aspen to Parachute.

Wild work

Over 150 temporary positions are open for the 2022 summer season on the White River National Forest. “These temporary positions are open to people across the country, and we want to make sure local residents know about this great opportunity to work for their local forest,” said Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams. The application period runs through Nov. 12; more information is available at www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver or by calling (970) 404-3163.

Adopt local!

Colorado Animal Rescue has over 30 “lovable locals” available for adoption. These are pets that arrived as a local stray or from a resident that could no longer keep them. During the month of November, lovable locals can be adopted for the discounted price of $25. For more information, call 970-947-9173.

Birding scholarships

Roaring Fork Audubon will award full scholarships to youth (ages 12-18) to attend a week-long nature camp at Rocky Mountain National Park in the summer of 2022. To apply for a scholarship, visit roaringforkaudubon.org and fill out the application.

Rockfall mitigation

Rockfall mitigation work on Highway 133 is complete! Nonetheless, state maintenance crews will likely be seen throughout the winter clearing and hauling debris from various locations. Maintenance lane closures will continue for some final hauling, but travel impacts are expected to be minor. The Sopris Sun thanks Geovert for the work and the folks at CDOT, especially Public Information Officer Nancy Shanks, for keeping us apprised.

Ragged relocation

Ragged Mountain Sports has moved… again! No longer along Dolores Way, the consignment adventure gear store is now at 810 Highway 133, next to the Dollar Tree. “Double the space, double the fun!” said owner Aisha Weinhold.

Color the cover

It’s time to bust out the art supplies! The Sopris Sun’s annual “Spruce up The Sun” contest is returning. This year’s theme is: “A Healthy Future” and the deadline is Dec. 14 for artwork from local kids from pre-kindergarten through high school. Submissions can be dropped off in a designated box outside The Launchpad.

Meeker Classic

The 2021 USBCHA National Sheepdog Finals have come and gone. “It was a week of experiences — celebrations, disappointments, learning opportunities and cherished memories,” wrote Meeker Classic Executive Director Mary Cunningham. The six-day competition saw 170 border collies and their handlers facing a variety of challenges with sheep, time and weather. Nine-year-old Alice from New Dayton, Alberta, and her handler, Scott Glen, were declared the winners. View stats at: www.dogtrialentry.com

Burnett persists

Despite the redistricting commission having drawn Dr. Debby Burnett out of Colorado’s Third Congressional District, she is continuing to campaign against Lauren Boebert. “We owe it to the families of rural Colorado — and to rural families across America — to stay and fight,” wrote the Democratic candidate from Jackson County.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Jeff Achey, Debra Burleigh and David Cappa (Nov. 4); Niki Burns and Trina Ortega (Nov. 5); Beth Broome and Murry Daniels (Nov. 6); Lee Beck, Brett Nelson and Noreen Steiner (Nov. 7); Rick Carlson and Mira Winograd (Nov. 8); Wolf Draper and Stephen Molloy (Nov. 9); Natalie Rae Fuller and Tim Ireland (Nov. 10).

Basalt High School (BHS) junior Katelyn Maley (left) placed first at the 3A state championship cross country race on Oct. 30, defending her title earned last season. Teammate Ava Lane (right), also a BHS junior, finished eighth overall in the same race.

“After having a few days to reflect on the state championship race this past Saturday,” Maley told The Sopris Sun, “I feel very thankful for all of my coaches, friends and family who helped me get to this point. This was an incredible season with an awesome team and I am so glad that we ended on such a high note.” Maley will finish her championship season with two more races, one in Arizona and one in Alabama. After that, “it’s back to the track!”

Photo by parent Chris Lane.

~ Community Calendar ~

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 4

CARBONDALE STORYTIME

Young children and accompanying adults are invited to the library for stories and songs at 10:30 a.m.

UPCYCLING SESSION

Claire Wright of Cosecha Textiles teaches how to turn old clothes into a brand new wardrobe at Basalt Library from 3 to 7 p.m. “Session One” will be hosted at the same time on Friday and “Session Two” will be on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details at https://basaltlibrary.org

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

GROUP RUN

Independence Run and Hike leads a weekly group run on Thursdays departing from the store at 6 p.m.

REGENERATIVE LIVING

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts conversations about climate change, soil health, nutrition and more at 6:30 p.m. Details at www.davinikent.org

VIRTUAL FILM FEST

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival streams online at 7 p.m. Details at https://rockymountainwild.org/wsff

MEZCLA SOCIALS

Dance salsa at Heads, Hearts and Souls (443 Main in Carbondale) on Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Bachata at The Launchpad at 8 p.m.

KARAOKE THURSDAYS

The Black Nugget offers karaoke on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 5

YOUR STORY

Garfield County Libraries facilitate a workshop for adults to write their personal history, one story at a time. The group meets on first and third Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon at Glenwood Springs Library.

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

Carbondale Arts celebrates a new mural at Fourth and Main, plus Día de los Muertos, with a procession led by Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklórico beginning at the Third Street Center at 5:30 p.m.

FEELING-WALLS

The Carbondale Clay Center presents “Feeling-Walls” by Sara Ransford, a showcase of paper clay sculptures. The First Friday reception is at 6 p.m.

SCREEN TO STAGE

Symphony in the Valley plays classical music to accompany silent films at the Ute Theater in Rifle at 7 p.m. Tickets at https:/utetheater.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” at 7:30 p.m. through Monday, except the Sunday showing is at 5 p.m.

STEVE’S GUITARS

The Colorado Currys perform at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m. GrassRoots Community Network will live-stream the concert on YouTube.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 6

KID FLICKS

Valley Settlement and TACAW present Spanish-language short films for kids (with free box lunches) at The Contemporary at 3 p.m.

COMEDY

Comedian Dave Hill performs at The Contemporary at 8 p.m.

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 9

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Basalt Library offers take-home kits to design and create a personal stamp from 10 a.m. to closing, while supplies last.

STORYTIME

Young ones and their parents are invited to storytime at the Glenwood Springs Library Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. More information is available at gcpld.org

25th BIRTHDAY

Roaring Fork Conservancy celebrates a quarter century of dedicated work at the River Center in Basalt from noon to 1:30 p.m. This free community event is open to all. Details at roaringfork.org/

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 10

WALDORF TOUR

Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork offers a campus tour (masks required) for prospective students and their families at 9:30 a.m. Details at waldorfschoolrf.com

GOOGLE APPS

Basalt Library teaches Google users how to make the most of Google services at 1:30 p.m. Register by calling 970-927-4311.

LIVE MUSIC

Oran Mor performs Scottish and Irish music, plus Americana, at New Castle Library at 1:30 p.m.

MENTAL HEALTH

Aspen Strong presents “Time to Talk,” a mental health support group meeting monthly online, every second Wednesday at 6 p.m. Register at tinyurl.com/7u36ndly

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 11

VETERANS DAY

The American Legion serves Veterans Day dinner, free for all veterans, beginning at 5 p.m.

AUTHOR TALK

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Garfield County Libraries hosts author Brandon Hobson for a virtual conversation about his novel “Where the Dead Sit Talking” at 6 p.m. To register, visit www.gcpld.org/hobson

FAMILY ASTRONOMY NIGHT

Basalt High School Aerospace Club hosts a night of stargazing at the Basalt Library beginning at 6:30 p.m.

IMMIGRANT VOICES

English in Action presents a live storytelling event at The Contemporary at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 12

BOOK REVEAL

The Center for Human Flourishing presents Jon Turk introducing his new book, “Tracking Lions, Myth and Wilderness in Samburu,” at the Third Street Center at 6:30 p.m.

SOPRIS THEATRE

“The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa FastHorse opens at CMC’s New Space Theatre at 7 p.m. — kicking off Sopris Theatre Company’s 2021-22 season.