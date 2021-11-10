Rams play state soccer semifinals

Email

The Rams left Wednesday morning to Frederick High School Stadium to face off against Atlas Preparatory School in the CHSAA Class 3A State Semifinals. Atlas has a win-lose ratio of 17-1, compared to 15-3 for Roaring Fork High School. If the Rams win their Wednesday game (played after The Sopris Sun went to print), then they will compete against either Jefferson Academy or Liberty Common on Friday, Nov. 12, at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs for the championship title.

The team is guided by Nick Forbes who is in his tenth year as head coach for the soccer team. Earlier in the season, he told The Sopris Sun, “I’m just excited to be back out here, and this group has been fun to coach.” The Rams made it to the state playoffs in 2019 and were defeated by the Kent Denver Sundevils 5-1.

Junior Emiliano Magana has scored 24 of the Rams’ 74 goals so far this season. “He’s a little guy, but he plays like he’s a giant,” said Forbes. “He’s really good at finishing, and he’s calm in front of the goal. I’m proud of him.”

The team was sent off on Wednesday with enthusiastic support from fellow students in the hallways of Roaring Fork High School, and other fans lining the streets of Carbondale. Go Rams!