Scuttlebutt/ Calendar – Nov. 11, 2021

Self portraits
In collaboration with YouthZone, a local nonprofit specializing in intervention, prevention and volunteerism for youth, Anderson Ranch will display young peoples’ self portraits, which incorporate photography and painting. The exhibit lasts through Nov. 19. More info at: https://andersonranch.org
Pitkin County survey
Pitkin County invites people who live, work or simply spend time in the county to participate in their biennial survey through Nov. 30. The county will take into account received suggestions in hopes of preserving programs that are working for the larger community and tweaking those that are not. To complete the survey, visit: www.pitkincounty.com/survey
Share the road
The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to give motorists a heads-up before installing new signage to enhance bicyclist safety along state highways. Colorado law states that it is a driver’s responsibility to give bicyclists three feet of space when passing. Motorists may cross a double yellow line to provide that space as long as it does not endanger oncoming traffic.
Introducing Tuesday Foods
Good Clean Foods Delivered, a plant-based meal delivery service in the Roaring Fork Valley, has changed its name to “Tuesday Foods.” Along with the new name, Tuesday Foods will be expanding into more markets in the Rocky Mountain West and American Southwest. More info, including the menu, at: https://tuesdayfoods.co
Climate action
A tri-county study funded by a Colorado Department of Local Affairs grant outlines the potential to grow community-scale solar in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties by 25-fold to meet nearly a quarter of these counties’ electricity use locally. The “Three-County Solar + Storage Study and Action Plan” is the result of a collaboration between CLEER, CORE and Walking Mountains Science Center, and articulates next steps for local governments, utilities, nonprofits and other stakeholders to accelerate the development of solar and storage. The report is available to review at: www.wccleanenergy.org/3-county-solar-study/
True Nature heals
True Nature Healing Arts has reopened following a brief closure due to COVID-exposure. “We are confident that our closure stopped the spread within our team,” says a press release. It continues, “In order to continue keeping our community safe throughout this germ season, we will be reinstating some of our previous COVID protocols, including taking staff temperatures prior to starting shifts and some additional cleaning tools, including an ozone machine after hours.”
Economic trends
Small-business owners appear pessimistic about the immediate future, based on the most recent Small Business Economic Trends Report. According to the National Federation of Independent Business, the biggest factors to “the glumness” include an inability to find employees, supply chain disruptions, inflation and the possibility of more federal regulations and higher taxes.
Rapid tests
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is distributing free rapid COVID-19 tests to people’s homes. The Rapid At-Home Testing Program (https://bit.ly/COtestathome) is specifically designed for parents, guardians and caregivers with school-aged children, but is also available to government workers, service industry employees, and other categories as well as organizations. Over-the-counter rapid tests are also stocked at local grocery stores.
Hunger survey
Colorado Health Foundation is asking folks to participate in a survey regarding food security. The foundation would like to learn about efforts being made to change local food systems and “how people who have experienced hunger have taken part in those efforts.” Submissions are confidential and will be used for future planning. The deadline is Nov. 24. To complete the survey, visit: www.bit.ly/coloradohealthfoundation
Powers Art Center
The Powers Art Center will be closed through Nov. 29 for the installation of a new exhibit, “Warhol in Colorado (The Artist’s Relationship with John and Kimiko Powers).” For details about the museum and upcoming exhibit, visit: www.powersartcenter.org
They say it’s your birthday
Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Jacquelinne Castro and Nicolette Toussaint (Nov. 11); Alex Achterhoff, Kelsey Freeman, Estefania Montoya and Lance Quint (Nov. 12); Bob Ezra, Maria Flores, Pola Oginska and Riley Skinner (Nov. 13); Amy Fulstone, Ron Leach, Sue Rollyson and Morgan Williams (Nov. 14) ; Rachel Baiyor and Joyce Leeman (Nov. 15); Thomas Cerise, Katie Hankinson and Robin Tolan (Nov. 17).
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 11
UNDER THE SUN
Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.
VETERANS DAY
The American Legion in Carbondale serves Veterans Day dinner, free for all veterans, beginning at 5 p.m.
AUTHOR TALK
In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Garfield County Libraries hosts author Brandon Hobson for a virtual conversation about his novel, “Where the Dead Sit Talking,” at 6 p.m. To register, visit www.gcpld.org/hobson
LIVE MUSIC
Rodrigo Arreguín performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.
FAMILY ASTRONOMY NIGHT
Basalt High School Aerospace Club hosts a night of stargazing at the Basalt Library beginning at 6:30 p.m.
IMMIGRANT VOICES
English in Action presents a live storytelling event at The Contemporary at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 12
PROFESSIONAL SUPPORT
Colorado Workforce doles out advice and technical assistance for job seekers at Basalt Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required. Call 970-927-4311 to register.
YOGA DANCE PARTY
To celebrate its second year, The Yoga Collective invites people to a yoga dance party at its headquarters in Glenwood Springs. More info at https://yogaglenwood.com
LIVE MUSIC
Josefina Mendez and Mark Johnson perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.
JOYFUL RECIPROCATION
Author Jon Turk returns to Carbondale with a new book, “Tracing Lions, Myth and Wilderness in Samburu,” presented at the Third Street Center at 6:30 p.m. Turk will then lead a daylong Canyon Creek expedition on Saturday. For details, visit https://davinikent.com
SOPRIS THEATRE
“The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa FastHorse opens at CMC’s New Space Theatre at 7 p.m. — kicking off Sopris Theatre Company’s 2021-22 season.
CRYSTAL THEATRE
“The French Dispatch” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. through Monday, except on Sunday at 5 p.m. with captions.
THUNDER RIVER THEATRE
“As Close As I Can,” an original show by Cassidy Willey, premiers at the Thunder River Theatre at 7:30 p.m. and continues all weekend and the following. Showtimes and tickets at www.ThunderRiverTheatre.com
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 13
PAINT IT AND GIFT IT
The Carbondale Clay Center invites all ages to paint pre-made ceramics the staff will glaze and fire in time for the holidays. Participants must reserve a 40-minute slot between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Register at https://www.carbondaleclay.org/events
GRACEY IN CONCERT
John and Kathryn Gracey perform Celtic music at the Glenwood Springs Library at 6 p.m.
VOICES IN HUNTING
Local hunters share stories at Marble Distilling in Carbondale at 6 p.m.
LATIN DANCE
TACAW hosts a night of Salsa, Bachata, and Cumbia music and dancing starting at 8 p.m. Visit https://tacaw.org
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 14
ART HEALING AND HOPE
Sheri Gaynor teaches expressive arts visual journaling at the Art Base from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration at https://theartbase.org or, for virtual participation, https://bit.ly/SheriZoom
MONDAY NOVEMBER 15
LIBRARY BOARD MEETING
Basalt Library will host its monthly board meeting beginning at 5:15 p.m. It is open to the public.
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 16
WATER WITH LUNCH
The Colorado River District offers a free Zoom webinar called “NextGen Ag: Technology and the Future of Family Farms in Western Colorado” from noon to 1:15 p.m. Register at: https://bit.ly/NextGenCOAg
AFRICAN DRUM AND DANCE
The Carbondale Community School hosts African drum and dance classes from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $15 for either drum or dance class, or $25 for both. All levels are welcome, and masks are required.
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 17
SCIENCE AFTERNOON
Join the Aspen Science Center at the Carbondale Library for an hour of science and engineering activities for children and their caregivers at noon.
LUNCH AND MURDER
Basalt Library hosts a read-out-loud event, and the text is a murder mystery. This event starts at noon. For more info, email: laura@basaltlibrary.org
ASK A LAWYER
Alpine Legal Services offers a hotline clinic on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call 970-368-2246 and visit alpinelegalservices.org for the schedule of dates by legal topic.
SMALL WONDERS
Aspen Chapel Gallery opens its 14th annual Small Wonders show, in partnership with Holiday Baskets serving people in need, at 4 p.m. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
Join Basalt and Carbondale chambers celebrating local nonprofits at Basalt Library with Challenge Aspen and Guitars for Vets from 5 to 7 p.m.
C’DALE MANAGERS 2.0
The community is invited to a “Meet and Greet” with round two of the Carbondale town manager candidate finalists (Travis Elliott, assistant town manager of Snowmass Village, Lauren Gister, first selectwoman of Chester, Connecticut, and Brian Smith, parks and rec director for Glenwood Springs), at the Third Street Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 18
FALL FESTIVAL
Roaring Fork High School hosts a fall fundraiser with a haunted house from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.
MIDNIGHT NORTH
Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh’s son, Grahame Lesh, will perform with his band Midnight North at TACAW starting at 8 p.m. More info and tickets are available at https://tacaw.org
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 19
SOUND JOURNEY
Zachary Cashin leads a sound healing journey at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. Reserve a spot at https://davinikent.com
KILTRO
Chilean-American rock group Kiltro will perform at TACAW at 8 p.m. Tickets and more info at https://tacaw.org
