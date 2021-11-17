Review: “As Close as I Can” by Cassidy Willey

Email

By Myki Jones

Thunder River Theatre Company recently debuted Cassidy Willey’s original piece, “As Close As I Can,” a show based on her personal experiences. Willey became a mother as she was dealing with the loss of her parents. The production, which runs 45 minutes, was first performed at the Denver Fringe Festival earlier this year. Audiences are granted an intimate look into Willey’s expressions of grief, new motherhood in the midst of said grief, and the process going forward. The project was conceived in 2019 with the Women’s Voices Project, a theater production by local nonprofit VOICES. In collaboration with VOICES executive director Renee Prince, the show became what it is today.

The production stars Cassidy in a one-woman performance, is directed by Prince, and performed with assistance from Kristin Carlson doing off-stage voice acting from the booth. Willey details the nostalgia and comfort she felt performing theater, and memories of performing with her parents, along with details of her childhood and her relationship with her parents as she was growing up. The show had limited props and primarily used the lighting to establish different moods, a simple yet powerful way to project the motives, emotions, and themes of each scene. Bright lights illuminate more comfortable emotions, while darker lights establish the heavier and afflictive moments of her story.

Cassidy did a wonderful job of portraying the ultimate transition in life that is pregnancy and how it suddenly differs when tragedy strikes. She spoke first about the loss of her father and the struggles she and her family faced during that period of time, then led into speaking about the loss of her mother and how it felt with the birth of her son with her mother’s health in decline.

Willey’s show gives audiences something that can’t quite be captured through the art of acting, which is a visceral and vulnerable take on being a mother and the hurt of losing one’s parents.

I admire respect and was left in awe by how Willey told her story. Grief looks different for every person, many say that it is a complicated process, and seeing the way Willey was able to share hers in a way that was not diluted to make others around her comfortable validated the idea that people need not feel bad about the way they deal with loss.

The two emotions that I feel Willey portrayed very well were helplessness and frustration. The frustration and the thoughts that came with it were first mentioned when Willey talked about the unsolicited advice she received about motherhood from total strangers. Again, all of this happened as she was trying to come to terms with her mother’s declining health.

Helplessness was portrayed movingly in the latter part of the show when Willey talked about dealing with the aftermath of her mother’s passing. Specifically, the way that people spoke to her about her mother, the arrangements that came afterward, and how she felt knowing that both of her parents were now gone.

What made the show especially worthwhile was that during this performance it felt as though Willey was speaking as if for herself, not as a story like most stories centered around grief that have a “light at the end of the tunnel” feel to them. Her story, and how she is still learning to live without two people she loved dearly, isn’t soft or light or even easy to sit through at times. However, everything that it is not, absolutely does not negate what it truly is.

It truly is a story that is true, raw, cathartic and mournful, nostalgic and bittersweet. While not exactly relatable, as one’s own experiences with grief and new parenthood may not look the same, it created a space for people to practice empathy. This show is absolutely worth the watch in spite of the emotions that are drawn up!

I truly hope that it has the chance to be performed in other theaters in the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond. The talents of Willey as a performer in this production deserve to be seen on many stages.

“As Close as I Can” has three more performances at Thunder River Theatre; on Nov. 19, 20 and 21. To purchase tickets, get in touch with the company, make a donation, or get updates about upcoming productions, visit: www.thunderrivertheatre.com

The theater requires proof of full vaccination at the door and masks are required for all audience members.