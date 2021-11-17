Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Nov. 18, 2021

Email

Buddy Program awardees

The Buddy Program last week announced its annual awardees. The Champion Award was given to Conchita Ramirez, family liaison at Basalt Middle School, for her dedication to community! Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers was recognized with the Golden Carabiner Award and the Inspiration Award went to Pitkin County Healthy Community Fund for their generous support of the Buddy Program.

Care packages to troops

The American Legion Post 100 in Carbondale is collecting donations to send care packages to active-duty troops for Christmas. Donations can be dropped off at the American Legion (97 N. Third Street) through Dec. 1. For more info, call 970-963-2381.

Helping Afghanistan

Anne Perry, originally from the Roaring Fork Valley, is an attorney in Seattle working to help a specific Afghan family emigrate to the United States. A GoFundMe page is collecting donations to help pay the costs. Perry was recently interviewed on the topic by KDNK’s Amy Hadden Marsh. For more info, visit: https://bit.ly/AnniePerry

Tree permits available

Christmas tree cutting permits are now available from the White River National Forest. Permits are $10, with an additional $2.50 fee if purchased online. This year, fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoors program (www.everykidoutdoors.gov/). For complete details, visit: www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver

Comp plan update

Carbondale’s comprehensive plan update process continues. The Town is now seeking feedback on draft recommendations through an online poll, open through Nov. 28. Paper copies are also available at Town Hall. The final meeting between consultant team Cushing Terrell and the Town’s Planning and Zoning Commission is on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

Paint recycling

The Paint Store (2401 Dolores Way, Carbondale) is now accepting unwanted paint to be recycled through PaintCare, a national nonprofit that also works with Ace Hardware of Carbondale. Find a detailed list of accepted products for recycling at www.paintcare.org/products

Valley Visual Art Show

The 43rd Valley Visual Art Show, one of the Valley’s largest and longest-standing exhibitions of work by local artists, will open at The Launchpad on Jan. 21, 2022. Applications are due by Dec. 6 at www.carbondalearts.com

Laptops on loan

Garfield County Libraries offers laptops to adults that need a computer to take home for up to three weeks at a time. The machines run on Windows and come with the Microsoft Office Suite and other software installed. This service can be combined with the “Wifi to GO!” service offering mobile hotspots. Plus, you can get a free USB memory stick (while supplies last) when you check out a laptop! For details, visit gcpld.org

Building boom

Unincorporated Garfield County has issued 242 residential building permits in 2021 (through October), the most since 2007. These permits include single-family dwellings, manufactured homes and other work. Still, the majority of building has occurred within municipalities, where 791 units have been constructed so far this year with 102 deed-restricted as affordable housing. Meanwhile, home values are soaring; the average single-family home sales price in Carbondale was $1,553,497 in September.

Community radio triumphs

Rocky Mountain Community Radio (RMCR) coalition met last week in Crested Butte with KDNK and Aspen Public Radio in attendance. In 2021, RMCR won second place for public service (small newsroom category) from the Society of Professional Journalists for collaborative reporting on fossil fuels. RMCR is now working on collaborative reporting on affordable housing.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Larry Smith (Nov. 18); Kelsey Clapper and Heather Lafferty (Nov. 19); Mike Metheny and Rosie Sweeney (Nov. 20); Crystal Tapp (Nov. 21); Karen Barbee, Lindsay Hentschel, Maria Mork and MinTze Wu (Nov. 22); Michael Gorman (Nov. 23); Crystal Mariscal, River Morgan, Matthew Thomas and Casey Weaver (Nov. 24).

~ CALENDAR ~

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 18

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

BODY ALIVE

Aspen Shakti offers a pop-up yoga class at the Third Street Center at 5:30 pm.

GROUP RUN

Independence Run and Hike leads a weekly group run on Thursdays departing from the store at 6 p.m.

FALL FESTIVAL

Roaring Fork High School hosts a fundraiser for the school at 6 p.m. with fall-themed games and a haunted house. Tickets are available at the event.

BOOK LAUNCH

The Center for Human Flourishing presents “Shuring: One Soldier’s Path to Peace” at the Third Street Center at 6:30 p.m.

MEZCLA SOCIALS

Dance salsa at Heads, Hearts and Souls (443 Main in Carbondale) on Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Bachata at The Launchpad at 8 p.m.

KARAOKE THURSDAYS

The Black Nugget offers karaoke on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

MIDNIGHT NORTH

Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh’s son, Grahame Lesh, performs with his band, Midnight North, at The Contemporary in Willits at 8 p.m. More info at www.tacaw.org

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 19

DECK THE WALLS

Carbondale Arts’ holiday market is open for business! Support local artisans by shopping at The Launchpad. (Carbondale Arts members will have exclusive access to the market on Nov. 18.)

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Family and friends celebrate the life of Tom Bleskan at “Hendrick Haven” (1054 County Road 106) in Satank at 4 p.m. This is an outdoor event, please bring a dish and a story to share.

FULL MOON BREATHWORK

Chelsea Bennett offers a ceremony to release “what no longer serves” at 6:30 p.m. Sign up at www.facebook.com/chelseabennetthealing/events

SOUND JOURNEY

Zachary Cashin leads a sound healing journey at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. Reserve a spot at www.davinikent.com

SOPRIS THEATRE COMPANY

CMC’s theatre program presents “The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa FastHorse at the Spring Valley campus at 7 p.m. today and tomorrow and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are at www.our.show/stc/thethanksgivingplay

THUNDER RIVER THEATRE

Thunder River Theatre Company’s production of “As Close As I Can” by Cassidy Willey continues at 7:30 p.m. today and tomorrow and on Sunday at 6 p.m. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“The French Dispatch” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. through Monday, except at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

KILTRO

Chilean-American rock group Kiltro will perform at The Contemporary in Willits at 8 p.m. Tickets and more info at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 20

SHINING MOUNTAINS

The Aspen Indigenous Foundation’s Shining Mountains Film Festival takes place at The Wheeler Opera House in Aspen today and tomorrow, with programs at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Details at www.aspenaif.org

TRAUMA RELEASE

Jacy Sundlie facilitates a simple technique to release stress and tension at the Third Street Center at 3 p.m. More info at www.davinikent.com

PLOTKIN AND SPEARS

Local musicians Lizzie Plotkin and Natalie Spears play at The Contemporary in Willits starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are at www.tacaw.org

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25

LIBRARIES CLOSED

All Garfield County Library branches will be closed on Nov. 25 and 26 in observance of Thanksgiving.

GRATITUDE FLOW

Aspen Shakti offers a Thanksgiving yoga class at their studio in Aspen (535 East Hyman Ave) at 9 a.m.

GOBBLE WOBBLE

Basalt Elementary School hosts its annual turkey trot, The Gobble Wobble at 9:30 a.m. Register at www.bit.ly/basaltgobble or on site on the morning of the event.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 26

THANKSGIVING MEETING

The Meeting Place offers a 12 steps Thanksgiving meeting beginning at 10 a.m. More info at www.meetingplacecarbondale.org

TURKEY BURN

Aspen Shakti guides a special yoga class at their studio in Aspen (535 East Hyman Ave) at 10:30 a.m.