Obituary: David Mork

January 11, 1947 – November 3, 2021

David Wallace Mork, a longtime resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, passed away at the age of 74. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, he quickly left the East Coast for greater adventures to the West and to explore the world, particularly Asia, as a young adult. He eventually landed back in Aspen, but built his life and home in Carbondale with his wife, Nanna Schov, and his children, Andreas and Maria Mork.

David’s love for the outdoors was unparalleled, which started at an early age when his dad would bring him and his siblings skiing in Aspen in the ‘60s. Whether it was hiking and backpacking the mountains of Colorado (including all the 14ers), rafting roaring rivers, skiing in all its forms or camping with the family, being connected to mother nature was his biggest passion. He loved listening to music (and the weather), taking care of his home and traveling. Community development was also important to him. He was a smart and stubborn man who was a well-known character up and down the valley, always willing to chat and share a smoke.

Although his final years were riddled with obstacles and difficulties, he lived a long and noteworthy life. He always said that life was no dress rehearsal. He is loved and missed by his family and many friends.

A memorial will be announced at a later date.