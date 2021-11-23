Scuttlebutt / Calendar – November 24, 2021

Holiday card swap
Through Dec. 4, the Carbondale Library hosts a holiday card swap. People can bring their old/unused holiday cards from years past and exchange them for “new-to-you” designs. For more information, call the library at 970-963-2889.
Space Force
The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now able to label drivers licenses of Space Force guardians or veterans with the Space Force logo. The Space Force was recently recognized as a U.S. military service. The DMV already offered, and will continue to offer, the logos of the other military branches for those respective service members.
Safe-use
High Rockies Harm Reduction recovery program has secured indoor locations throughout the Valley to operate its syringe services program. Beginning after the Thanksgiving holiday, their confidential services will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Rifle on Tuesdays, Glenwood Springs on Fridays, Carbondale on Thursdays, and alternating Mondays at Aspen and Basalt. For more information, visit: www.highrockiesharmredcution.com
River rights
The town of Ridgway joined Nederland in passing a “Rights of Nature” resolution for a Colorado waterway. In a unanimous council vote with one abstention, Ridgway declared personhood for the Uncompahgre River, assigning guardianship for legal representation, with help from nonprofits Earth Law and Save the Colorado. The resolution declares “the right to maintain natural flow sufficient in quantity to maintain ecosystem health.”
Algae bloomin’
Diane McKnight, a professor at the University of Colorado’s Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research, reports that “high-elevation lakes are changing due to both climate warming and atmospheric nitrogen deposition.” Analysis for seven alpine lakes in Colorado show that ice is melting close to a week earlier than three decades ago, allowing for new microbial activity. Roaring Fork Conservancy will host McKnight for an online presentation via Zoom on Feb. 8, 2022. More info at www.roaringfork.org
Share your voice
Middle and high school students are invited to compete in Jazz Aspen Snowmass’ second annual “Share your Voice” songwriting competition. The deadline to submit entries is Feb. 1, and the winners will be announced on March 1. Meanwhile, students can participate in virtual lessons taught by Grammy-nominated songwriter Shane Adams. For more information, visit: www.jazzaspensnowmass.org
Selamat tinggal…
…means “goodbye” or “farewell” in Malay, the national language of Singapore. Glenwood Springs Elementary School (GSES) principal Audrey Hazleton has accepted a leadership position at the Singapore American School starting next school year. Hazleton has been the GSES principal since 2013. “Audrey’s accomplishments as a school leader have been consistently remarkable, and we will miss her,” Superintendent Rob Stein shared in a letter to the community.
Anderson Ranch
Anderson Ranch Arts Center received a large donation to launch a three-year initiative meant to enhance education and inclusivity. “This multifaceted program will allow us to further our standing as a leader in arts education, with a focus specifically on the Latinx community,” said CEO Peter Waanders. More information about the three-year initiative can be found online at www.andersonranch.org
Sage-grouse
Garfield County passed an amendment to its Greater Sage-Grouse Conservation Plan. The plan covers parts of Parachute, Piceance Basin and the Roan Plateau area. The amendment expands the protected area to cover 89,743 acres of priority habitat and 95,772 acres of general habitat. For more details, visit www.garfield-county.com
They say it’s your birthday
Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Kathy Flanigan, John Lopez, Steve Puzick, Jillene Rector and Neiby Vargas (Nov. 25); Dan Richardson, Terra Salamida and Hunter Taché (Nov. 26); Alice Steindler (Nov. 27); Richard Fuller and Paul Hassel (Nov. 28); Naomi Pulver and Kat Rich (Nov. 29); Chuck Dorn (Nov. 30); Sadie Dickinson, Jim Harris and Marcel Kahhak (Dec. 1).
~ CALENDAR ~
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25
LIBRARIES CLOSED
All Garfield County Library branches are closed on Nov. 25 and 26 in observance of Thanksgiving.
TURKEY TROT
The Carbondale Rec Center’s annual Turkey Trot 5k/mile race begins at 9 a.m. Preregistration closes on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The first 100 people to register get a turkey-themed apron. Learn more by calling 970-510-1290.
GRATITUDE FLOW
Aspen Shakti offers a Thanksgiving yoga class at their studio in Aspen (535 East Hyman Ave) at 9 a.m.
GOBBLE WOBBLE
Basalt Elementary School hosts its annual turkey trot, The Gobble Wobble at 9:30 a.m. Register at www.bit.ly/basaltgobble or on site the morning of the event.
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 26
THANKSGIVING MEETING
The Meeting Place offers a 12 Steps Thanksgiving meeting beginning at 10 a.m. More info at www.meetingplacecarbondale.org
TURKEY BURN
Aspen Shakti guides a special yoga class at their studio in Aspen (535 East Hyman Ave) at 10:30 a.m.
GRAND ILLUMINATION
Tom and Julie Paxton perform Christmas songs at the Redstone General Store at 5 p.m. Shortly after, Santa lights the Christmas tree in the park, followed by the Grand Illumination with a bonfire and carolers at 6:30 p.m.
Crystal Theatre
“Belfast” opens at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. and continues through Monday, except on Sunday at 5 p.m. Additionally, “The French Dispatch” shows on Saturday at 5 p.m.
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 27
MEET THE AUTHOR
Nancy Bo Flood has worked with Navajo and Hopi teachers for the past 20 years. Noticing only a few children’s books about Native American children, she wrote two of her own. This virtual event starts at 10 a.m. For more info, visit: www.gcpld.org
MONDAY NOVEMBER 29
WARHOL IN COLORADO
The Powers Art Center (13110 Highway 82) presents a new exhibition with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m.
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 30
MYSTERY BOOK BAGS
The Glenwood Springs Library begins selling “mystery bags” of books, filled with surprise titles for $5 per bag while supplies last. Call the library at 970-945-5958 for more info.
HOLIDAY CONCERTS
Musician Rodrigo Arreguín will play this year’s Garfield County Public Library’s holiday music series. The first show takes place at the Silt Library at 6 p.m. Arreguín will also play at the New Castle Library on Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. and the Parachute Library on Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. More info at www.gcpld.org
HOLIDAY MOVIE NIGHT
Watch the latest animated rendition of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at the Glenwood Vaudeville Review beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.gvrshow.com for more details.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1
BOOK(S) CLUB
The Basalt Library invites readers to come and discuss new books they’ve enjoyed, or not, in a noon group.
SYSTEMIC CONSTELLATION
Carol Shure leads an “Introduction to Systemic Family Constellation” healing experience at the Third Street Center, addressing generational trauma. More info and registration at www.carolshure.com
ORAN MOR
Local Irish music group Oran Mor plays at Glenwood Springs Library at 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2
VACCINE CLINIC
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now available for ages five and up. Students, staff and family members are welcome to get a vaccine or a booster dose at Bridges High School (8:30 a.m. to noon) and Basalt High School (1 to 4:30 p.m.). Registration is not needed, a signed permission form is required for students under 18.
CHILD MUSICIANS
Bring your young one to Basalt Library for a music class geared toward kids from eight months old to five years old. The half-hour class begins at 10:30 a.m. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3
MORE WARHOL
Aspen Art Museum opens its “Andy Warhol: Lifetimes” exhibit. For more info, visit www.aspenartmuseum.org
ASPEN FILM
Tickets for Aspen Film’s 29th annual academy screenings are available to the public. Visit www.aspenshowtix.com for tickets.
VACCINE CLINIC
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now available for ages five and up. Students, staff and family members are welcome to get a vaccine or a booster dose at Glenwood Springs High School (8:30 a.m. to noon) and Roaring Fork High School (1 to 4:30 p.m.). Registration is not needed, a signed permission form is required for students under 18.
CONSENSUAL IMPROV
Thunder River Theatre revives Consensual Improv. The fun begins at 8 p.m. Tickets and more info at www.thunderrivertheatre.com
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5
HEALING WITH ANCESTORS
Folks are invited to delve into their own and others’ generational trauma and healing in this workshop hosted by Carol Shure at the Third Street Center. Registration is required and can be made at www.carolshure.com
-
It takes community support to keep The Sopris Sun shining.
Donate >