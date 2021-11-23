Scuttlebutt / Calendar – November 24, 2021

Email

Holiday card swap

Through Dec. 4, the Carbondale Library hosts a holiday card swap. People can bring their old/unused holiday cards from years past and exchange them for “new-to-you” designs. For more information, call the library at 970-963-2889.

Space Force

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now able to label drivers licenses of Space Force guardians or veterans with the Space Force logo. The Space Force was recently recognized as a U.S. military service. The DMV already offered, and will continue to offer, the logos of the other military branches for those respective service members.

Safe-use

High Rockies Harm Reduction recovery program has secured indoor locations throughout the Valley to operate its syringe services program. Beginning after the Thanksgiving holiday, their confidential services will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Rifle on Tuesdays, Glenwood Springs on Fridays, Carbondale on Thursdays, and alternating Mondays at Aspen and Basalt. For more information, visit: www.highrockiesharmredcution.com

River rights

The town of Ridgway joined Nederland in passing a “Rights of Nature” resolution for a Colorado waterway. In a unanimous council vote with one abstention, Ridgway declared personhood for the Uncompahgre River, assigning guardianship for legal representation, with help from nonprofits Earth Law and Save the Colorado. The resolution declares “the right to maintain natural flow sufficient in quantity to maintain ecosystem health.”

Algae bloomin’

Diane McKnight, a professor at the University of Colorado’s Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research, reports that “high-elevation lakes are changing due to both climate warming and atmospheric nitrogen deposition.” Analysis for seven alpine lakes in Colorado show that ice is melting close to a week earlier than three decades ago, allowing for new microbial activity. Roaring Fork Conservancy will host McKnight for an online presentation via Zoom on Feb. 8, 2022. More info at www.roaringfork.org

Share your voice

Middle and high school students are invited to compete in Jazz Aspen Snowmass’ second annual “Share your Voice” songwriting competition. The deadline to submit entries is Feb. 1, and the winners will be announced on March 1. Meanwhile, students can participate in virtual lessons taught by Grammy-nominated songwriter Shane Adams. For more information, visit: www.jazzaspensnowmass.org

Selamat tinggal…

…means “goodbye” or “farewell” in Malay, the national language of Singapore. Glenwood Springs Elementary School (GSES) principal Audrey Hazleton has accepted a leadership position at the Singapore American School starting next school year. Hazleton has been the GSES principal since 2013. “Audrey’s accomplishments as a school leader have been consistently remarkable, and we will miss her,” Superintendent Rob Stein shared in a letter to the community.

Anderson Ranch

Anderson Ranch Arts Center received a large donation to launch a three-year initiative meant to enhance education and inclusivity. “This multifaceted program will allow us to further our standing as a leader in arts education, with a focus specifically on the Latinx community,” said CEO Peter Waanders. More information about the three-year initiative can be found online at www.andersonranch.org

Sage-grouse

Garfield County passed an amendment to its Greater Sage-Grouse Conservation Plan. The plan covers parts of Parachute, Piceance Basin and the Roan Plateau area. The amendment expands the protected area to cover 89,743 acres of priority habitat and 95,772 acres of general habitat. For more details, visit www.garfield-county.com

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Kathy Flanigan, John Lopez, Steve Puzick, Jillene Rector and Neiby Vargas (Nov. 25); Dan Richardson, Terra Salamida and Hunter Taché (Nov. 26); Alice Steindler (Nov. 27); Richard Fuller and Paul Hassel (Nov. 28); Naomi Pulver and Kat Rich (Nov. 29); Chuck Dorn (Nov. 30); Sadie Dickinson, Jim Harris and Marcel Kahhak (Dec. 1).

~ CALENDAR ~

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25

LIBRARIES CLOSED

All Garfield County Library branches are closed on Nov. 25 and 26 in observance of Thanksgiving.

TURKEY TROT

The Carbondale Rec Center’s annual Turkey Trot 5k/mile race begins at 9 a.m. Preregistration closes on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The first 100 people to register get a turkey-themed apron. Learn more by calling 970-510-1290.

GRATITUDE FLOW

Aspen Shakti offers a Thanksgiving yoga class at their studio in Aspen (535 East Hyman Ave) at 9 a.m.

GOBBLE WOBBLE

Basalt Elementary School hosts its annual turkey trot, The Gobble Wobble at 9:30 a.m. Register at www.bit.ly/basaltgobble or on site the morning of the event.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 26

THANKSGIVING MEETING

The Meeting Place offers a 12 Steps Thanksgiving meeting beginning at 10 a.m. More info at www.meetingplacecarbondale.org

TURKEY BURN

Aspen Shakti guides a special yoga class at their studio in Aspen (535 East Hyman Ave) at 10:30 a.m.

GRAND ILLUMINATION

Tom and Julie Paxton perform Christmas songs at the Redstone General Store at 5 p.m. Shortly after, Santa lights the Christmas tree in the park, followed by the Grand Illumination with a bonfire and carolers at 6:30 p.m.

Crystal Theatre

“Belfast” opens at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. and continues through Monday, except on Sunday at 5 p.m. Additionally, “The French Dispatch” shows on Saturday at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 27

MEET THE AUTHOR

Nancy Bo Flood has worked with Navajo and Hopi teachers for the past 20 years. Noticing only a few children’s books about Native American children, she wrote two of her own. This virtual event starts at 10 a.m. For more info, visit: www.gcpld.org

MONDAY NOVEMBER 29

WARHOL IN COLORADO

The Powers Art Center (13110 Highway 82) presents a new exhibition with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 30

MYSTERY BOOK BAGS

The Glenwood Springs Library begins selling “mystery bags” of books, filled with surprise titles for $5 per bag while supplies last. Call the library at 970-945-5958 for more info.

HOLIDAY CONCERTS

Musician Rodrigo Arreguín will play this year’s Garfield County Public Library’s holiday music series. The first show takes place at the Silt Library at 6 p.m. Arreguín will also play at the New Castle Library on Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. and the Parachute Library on Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. More info at www.gcpld.org

HOLIDAY MOVIE NIGHT

Watch the latest animated rendition of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at the Glenwood Vaudeville Review beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.gvrshow.com for more details.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1

BOOK(S) CLUB

The Basalt Library invites readers to come and discuss new books they’ve enjoyed, or not, in a noon group.

SYSTEMIC CONSTELLATION

Carol Shure leads an “Introduction to Systemic Family Constellation” healing experience at the Third Street Center, addressing generational trauma. More info and registration at www.carolshure.com

ORAN MOR

Local Irish music group Oran Mor plays at Glenwood Springs Library at 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2

VACCINE CLINIC

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now available for ages five and up. Students, staff and family members are welcome to get a vaccine or a booster dose at Bridges High School (8:30 a.m. to noon) and Basalt High School (1 to 4:30 p.m.). Registration is not needed, a signed permission form is required for students under 18.

CHILD MUSICIANS

Bring your young one to Basalt Library for a music class geared toward kids from eight months old to five years old. The half-hour class begins at 10:30 a.m. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3

MORE WARHOL

Aspen Art Museum opens its “Andy Warhol: Lifetimes” exhibit. For more info, visit www.aspenartmuseum.org

ASPEN FILM

Tickets for Aspen Film’s 29th annual academy screenings are available to the public. Visit www.aspenshowtix.com for tickets.

VACCINE CLINIC

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now available for ages five and up. Students, staff and family members are welcome to get a vaccine or a booster dose at Glenwood Springs High School (8:30 a.m. to noon) and Roaring Fork High School (1 to 4:30 p.m.). Registration is not needed, a signed permission form is required for students under 18.

CONSENSUAL IMPROV

Thunder River Theatre revives Consensual Improv. The fun begins at 8 p.m. Tickets and more info at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5

HEALING WITH ANCESTORS

Folks are invited to delve into their own and others’ generational trauma and healing in this workshop hosted by Carol Shure at the Third Street Center. Registration is required and can be made at www.carolshure.com