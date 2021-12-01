Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Dec. 2, 2021

Email

Swift sells

Swift Communications, parent company of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and The Aspen Times, is selling its local media and publishing businesses to West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers, the companies announced on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The deal is scheduled to close on Dec. 31. After that date, Swift will change its name to Questor Corp. Ogden CEO Robert Nutting praised both papers for decades of service and innovation in community journalism.

Light Up Carbondale

“What has six miles of wire, 282 rolls and strands and 30,000 individual lights?” asks a press release. Light Up Carbondale, of course! On First Friday, Dec. 3, the bearded man in the red suit will activate holiday lights on Main Street, beginning at the Forest Service building around 5:30 p.m. Hot chocolate and cookies will then be served at the Fourth Street Plaza with a bonfire and sing-along caroling. The Launchpad’s Deck the Walls holiday market will remain open until 7 p.m. with live performances by the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra.

TRTC leadership

Sean Jeffries has been promoted to executive director of the Thunder River Theatre Company! Jeffries has been the theater’s technical director since February 2016 , earning four of the Colorado Theatre Guild’s prestigious Henry Awards. “After an extensive national search, it became clear that the best candidate was the one working tirelessly behind the scenes for the last five years,” said Board President Laurie Bernhard. Congratulations, TRTC!

River District Funding

In November 2020, Ballot Measure 7A passed with bi-partisan support. This created the Community Funding Partnership, making $4.2 million in grant money available to Western Slope water projects every year. Over $3 million has already been awarded this year to 23 diverse projects, including $100,000 for work on the Crystal River at Riverfront Park in Carbondale. Learn more about funding allocations at: www.coloradoriverdistrict.org/

Water loss affecting bats

A new study of bats in Western North America from the University of Waterloo in Canada reveals that water loss during hibernation may be key to understanding the impact of white-nose syndrome, a disease that has devastated bat populations in Eastern North America. The study evaluated hibernation patterns in 13 different species of bats across many different climates and found that water loss through transpiration was the greatest variable affecting hibernation. Learn more at www.uwaterloo.ca

480 Donegan referendum

A grassroots organization, Glenwood Springs Citizens for Sensible Development, is collecting signatures in an attempt to overturn, via a referendum, the city’s Nov. 4 ordinance to annex the West Glenwood property known as 480 Donegan. The group cites safety, declining water availability and major traffic gridlock as key concerns for the proposed development at the site. Those interested in learning more about this initiative can refer to the group’s Facebook page: Glenwood Springs Citizens for Sensible Development.

Ski season

Skico’s 75th season is underway! Thanksgiving Eve brought a surprise storm allowing Aspen Mountain to welcome skiers with 100 acres in operation. Meanwhile, Snowmass was limited to seven acres. Buttermilk and Highlands are scheduled to open on Dec. 11 and Sunlight Mountain Resort’s first day is on Dec. 10.

Empty the shelters

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is running a “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” campaign. Shelters across the country, including Colorado Animal Rescue, are participating with decreased adoption fees from Dec. 6 through Dec. 20.

Parents night out

Roaring Fork High Schoolers are offering to babysit your young ones so you can take the night off on Friday, Dec. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. Parents can drop their kiddos off at Crystal River Elementary School and pick them up after a night of fun. For more information and to register your child, contact Mary Kate Adams by phone at 781-454-6834 or by email at madams@rfschool.com

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Ted Brochet, Deva Shantay and Paul Stover (Dec. 2); Skip Doty, Hannah Feder, Rebecca Murphy and Rochelle Norwood (Dec. 3); Edgar Garcia and Carol Klein (Dec. 4); Dakotah Grett, John Stroud and Kashana Tonozzi (Dec. 5); Carol Craven, Amy Kimberly, Cathleen McCourt, Colette Meagher, Frank McSwain, Collette Spears and Judy Whitmore (Dec. 6); David Dabney, Holly Richardson and Lisa Speaker (Dec. 7); Jennifer Lamont (Dec. 8).

~ Calendar ~

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2

HOLIDAY HAPPY HOURS

True Nature welcomes you to sip and shop with live music every Thursday in December from 6 to 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3

ASPEN FILM

Tickets for Aspen Film’s 29th annual academy screenings are available to the public. Visit www.aspenshowtix.com for tickets.

VACCINE CLINIC

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now available for ages five and up. Students, staff and family members are welcome to get a vaccine or a booster dose at Glenwood Springs High School (8:30 a.m. to noon) and Roaring Fork High School (1 to 4:30 p.m.). Registration is not needed, a signed permission form is required for students under 18.

FIRST FRIDAY

Carbondale celebrates the lighting of the holiday decorations beginning at the Forest Service building at 5:30 p.m. Then, cocoa, cookies and carols will be served at the Fourth Street Plaza.

LIVE MUSIC

Chris Bank and Mark Johnson perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

Catch “Belfast” at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. through Monday except at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

CONSENSUAL IMPROV

Thunder River Theatre revives Consensual Improv! The fun begins at 8 p.m. Tickets and more info at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4

DREAM WEAVER

The Center for Human Flourishing’s online “Saturday Cafe” chat features Michael Regan, founder of the Wildness of the Heart Institute, talking about “dynamic alignment and the wisdom of dreams” from 10 a.m. to noon. To RSVP, email events@michaelregan.org

HOLIDAY BAZAAR

The Glenwood Springs Community Center hosts a holiday bazaar with handmade goods from local artisans, today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WINTERFAIRE FESTIVAL

The Waldorf School hosts its Winterfaire Outdoor Festival, an event for the entire family from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit www.waldorfschoolrf.org for more info.

REDSTONE MARKET

Shop local along Redstone Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CHRISTMAS TUNES

Tom and Julie Paxton perform Christmas music at the Redstone General Store at 2:30 p.m. and at the Redstone Inn at 4 p.m.

CRYSTAL ENCORE

A matinee viewing of Wes Anderson’s most recent film, “The French Dispatch” starts at 5 p.m.

SUMMIT FOR LIFE

The Chris Klug Foundation’s 16th annual Summit for Life fundraiser is an in-person race from the base of Aspen Mountain to the top, beginning at 5:30 p.m. There is also a way to participate online. All proceeds benefit organ and tissue donation. Learn more at www.summitforlife.org

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5

POSADA

Wilderness Workshop and Defiende Nuestra Tierra host a bilingual tree-cutting event on White River National Forest land from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event concludes with a traditional posada, serving hot drinks and tamales. More info at www.wildernessworkshop.org

HOLIDAY MUSIC

Young musicians with the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra will play traditional holiday music from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Basalt Library. For more info visit: www.basaltlibrary.org

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7

BASALT LIBRARY

Stop and chat with Basalt Library Executive Director Amy Shipley over coffee at the library from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

CHRISTMAS HANGERS

Kiddos or their parents can stop by the Basalt Library and grab a “take and create” kit to customize their very own holiday wall hanger.

YARN GROUP

Bring your yarn work in progress or completed to share with other yarn crafting enthusiasts at the Basalt Library from 5 to 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8

EBOOK TRAINING

Sign up for a 20 minute session, between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., to learn how to use ebooks and audiobooks on a personal device. Register by calling 970-927-4311 ext. 1013 or by emailing cbaumgarten@basaltlibrary.org.

PITKIN SOLAR ARRAY

The ribbon cutting for Pitkin County’s new five megawatt solar array is at 2 p.m. For more details, email communityrelations@holycross.com

WELCOME THE COLD

The Basalt Library’s youth services department invites kids to participate in seasonal science experiments from 3 to 4 p.m. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

TIME TO TALK

Aspen Strong hosts a virtual event every second Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. for people to share stories and talk about mental health. More info is at www.aspenstrong.org

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9

FREE LEGAL CLINIC

Volunteer attorneys will be available throughout the day to give individuals up to 15 minutes of free legal advice over the phone. To register call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org

CHRISTMAS ON THE HOMEFRONT

Thunder River Theatre Company presents “Christmas on the Homefront” by Glenwood Springs’ Jennetta Howell. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. and continues all weekend!

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10

WORKFORCE CONSULTING

The Colorado Workforce provides technical and professional guidance during its “mobile office hours” which makes a stop at Basalt Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register by calling 970-927-4311.

GINGERBREAD COMPETITION

Pick up a gingerbread house kit at Basalt Library between 2 and 5 p.m. and have the weekend to work on it before entering the annual competition. More details at www.basaltlibrary.org

SAWLIDAYS ART SALE

The annual SAWlidays art show and sale goes from 5 to 8 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 11. Works from 25 plus SAW artists will be available and on display. For more details, visit: www.sawcarbondale.com