Scuttlebutt – 9 de diciembre

Electric road show

On Dec. 11, CLEER, Garfield Clean Energy, Xcel Energy and Grid Alternatives are putting on an eclectic vehicle road show at the Garfield County Fairgrounds in Rifle. Attendees can test drive a variety of electric vehicles. Under a Xcel Energy rebate, income eligible people can qualify for up to $5,500 on a new EV, or up to $3,000 on a used one. Xcel will also pay up to $1,300 toward the installation of a home EV charger, explains the press release. More info is available at www.garfieldcleanenergy.org

Light the Night

Light the Night with Love will return on Valentine’s Day weekend, 2022. This collaboration between the Carbondale Creative District and KDNK creates an interactive “HeART Walk” along the Rio Grande Trail. Art installations and performers are currently being sought, with grants available to artists and groups. Projects must be weather-appropriate and self-illuminating. Nonprofits can also contact WeLightTheNightWithLove@gmail.com to get involved.

Avalanche Creek closure

As of Nov. 29, Avalanche Creek Road, approximately nine miles south of Carbondale, is closed for the season. While a gate prevents most motorists from disobeying the closure, the Forest Services wants to remind people that dogs are also not allowed in the area. The purpose of the closure, in place since 1996, is to protect bighorn sheep and other big game in the area. “As more people are using the area, compliance with the closures has decreased,” reads a press release, “particularly involving dogs.”

Griswold wants you

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is campaigning for support in Carbondale on Dec. 9, beginning with a meet and greet from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. RSVP to info@garcodems.org. A reception for donors runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Email ceila@jenaforcolorado.com for more info.

Ag interns

As part of its Agricultural Workforce Development Program, the state Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for internship grants for the 2022 growing season. Agricultural businesses can get up to $5,000 to support an intern for the season. Visit www.ag.colorado.gov to apply by Jan. 7.

Christmas bird count

People are invited to join the Roaring Fork Audubon Society in this year’s Christmas bird count. Participants will meet at the Third Street Center on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 a.m. and set out in groups of three to cover as much of the region as possible. Later, the group will gather and discuss the data over lunch at The Village Smithy. Email fulcon@comcast.net or immac@rof.net for more info or to sign up.

Winter safety

The Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District reminds folks that “winter holidays are a time for families and friends to get together, but that also means a greater risk for fire.” Safety tips include: keep lit candles away from decorations; replace any worn or damaged strinsg of lights; use clips, not nails, to hang lights; blow out candles and turn off light strings before bed; and entertain guests by sharing your fire escape plan.

Season of giving

In its 41st year, Aspen Community Foundation’s Community Grantmaking program allocated $375,000 to 25 nonprofits from Parachute to Aspen in the areas of youth success and essential human services. Support is made possible through contributions from dozens of individuals, families, businesses, foundations and donor advised funds.

Daniels Fund

The Daniels Fund, named for its founder Bill Daniels, has surpassed $1 billion in giving. In just over two decades, the foundation has awarded more than 13,000 grants and nearly 4,600 college scholarships benefitting residents of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Jennifer Johnson (Dec. 9); Bob Johnson, Bill Laemmel, Krista Paradise, Scott Skinner and Vicki Yarbrough (Dec. 10); Marc Bruell, Gerald DeLisser, Leslie Johnson and Lea Linse (Dec. 11); Olivia Emmer, Beth Mohsenin and Laurel Janeen Smith (Dec. 12); Jon Araujo, Amy Broadhurst and Claire Markoya (Dec. 13); Alex Curtis, Steve Keohane and Natalie Spears (Dec. 14); Ciarra Bristol, Lynn Burton, Rachel Filter, Alya Howe, Arturo Ortiz and Anthony Ortiz (Dec. 15).

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9

HOLIDAY SHOW

Anderson Ranch invites folks to a holiday open house from 5 to 7 p.m. with an exhibition opening and original artwork for sale.

MALA MAKING

Mindy Arbuckle teaches making malas (prayer beads) at True Nature from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

CVEPA

The Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association holds a board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Carbondale Library. Developers of the proposed Treasure Mountain Ranch at Crystal City will answer questions.

HEATHER’S

Rodrigo Arreguín performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10

OPENING DAY

Sunlight Mountain Resort opens for the season. Dust off those ski boots and hit the slopes.

WORKFORCE CONSULTING

Colorado Workforce provides technical and professional guidance during its “mobile office hours” making a stop at Basalt Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register by calling 970-927-4311.

GINGERBREAD COMPETITION

Pick up a gingerbread house kit at Basalt Library between 2 and 5 p.m. and work on it over the weekend before this year’s competition. More details at www.basaltlibrary.org

PARENTS NIGHT OUT

Roaring Fork High School students offer childcare at Crystal River Elementary School from 5 to 8 p.m. Parents can sign up their kids by emailing madams@rfschool.com or calling 781-454-6834.

SAWLIDAYS ART SALE

The annual SAWlidays art show and sale goes from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Visit sawcarbondale.com for more.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

SoL Theatre Company presents “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story” at the Third Street Center at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available online (www.soltheatrecompany.org) or at the door. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test will be required.

SOUND JOURNEY

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a healing sound journey at True Nature from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

HEATHER’S

Suzanne Paris performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “Being The Ricardos” at 7:30 p.m. through Monday, except on Sunday at 5 p.m. “The French Dispatch” shows on Saturday at 5 p.m.

HANDEL’S MESSIAH

The Aspen Choral Society presents its 45th annual rendition of Handel’s Messiah, showing nightly at 7 p.m. starting at the Wheeler Opera House on Friday, at Grace Church in Basalt on Saturday and at the First United Methodist Church in Glenwood Springs on Sunday. More info and tickets at: www.aspenchoralsociety.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11

WILDERMISS

Wildermiss, a Denver-based indie rock band plays at The Contemporary in Willits at 8 p.m. Ticket are at: www.tacaw.org

LIVE MUSIC

Rodrigo Arreguín plays a concert at the Glenwood Springs Library at 6 p.m.

HEATHER’S

Josefina, Tim and Friends perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12

TRUE TOUR

True Nature co-founder Eaden Shantay leads a tour from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sign up at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MONDAY, DECEMBER 13

WALDORF EDUCATION

Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork invites parents to hear from long-time educator of the Denver Waldorf School, Laurie Clark. Registration is required. For more info, visit: www.waldorfschoolrf.com

FOOD DRIVE

Sopris Lodge is partnering with LIFT-UP to collect non-perishable food items through Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15

SCIENCE EDUCATION

Join the Aspen Science Center for free, hands-on science and engineering programs for youth of all ages at the Carbondale Library at noon and Glenwood Springs Library at 2:30 p.m. More info about programming is at: www.aspensciencecenter.org

PIÑATAS

The Basalt Library continues its Latino Art History program with a creative lesson on piñatas from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. The class is suited for students in fifth grade and up. More info at: www.basaltlibrary.org

LIVE MUSIC

Rodrigo Arreguín performs at the Glenwood Springs Library at 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16

HOLIDAY ORNAMENTS

Create a holiday ornament with your toddler at the Basalt Library at 10:30 a.m. More info at: www.basaltlibrary.org

OUTLOOK BASICS

Learn how to get the most out of Microsoft Outlook by attending a tutorial at Basalt Library from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. For info and registration, email: agiertz@basaltlibrary.org

5POINT

5Point Film premieres three new films online at 8 p.m. For access, donate any amount at www.5pointfilm.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17

LIVE MUSIC

Kyle Jones serenades at the Carbondale Library at 5 p.m.

DARK NIGHT

Author Craig Childs presents a multimedia performance at The Paradise Theatre in Paonia at 7:30 p.m. Masks are encouraged for the Friday show. Vaccination and masks are required for the Saturday show. For tickets, visit: www.bit.ly/DarkNight2021

HOLIDAY JAZZ

The Josefina Mendez Quintet plays current jazz renditions of Christmas classics at The Contemporary in Willits at 8 p.m. Tickets are at: www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

WINTER MARKET

In addition to Deck the Walls, Carbondale Arts will host a pop-up farmers’ market at The Launchpad on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are required for all people inside The Launchpad.