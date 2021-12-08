This holiday season, make miracles happen!

Email

By Hannah Pfaff

For Tri County Locksmith Service

As the cold weather descends upon our beautiful valley and you search for ways to spread love in your community, please keep Turner in mind. Turner is a 12-year-old young man who enjoys camping, country music, Cheetos, root beer and hanging out with his friends. He is living just down the street from you in Glenwood Springs.

Turner is one of the happiest kids you will ever meet, despite the fact that he lives with an extremely rare genetic condition called KAND, a KIF1A-associated neurological disorder. Because of this, he lives every day with spastic paraplegia, dystonia, developmental delays, scoliosis, many foot ailments and he currently uses a wheelchair. He has had to endure nearly a dozen surgeries on his spine and feet, and countless tests and procedures in his young life. Unfortunately, this is commonplace for his family and he will always be in need of these things.

Here at Tri-County Locksmith Service, we hold Turner and his family close to our hearts. Our Christmas wish this year is to raise awareness through the Roaring Fork Valley for our friend, Turner, and to help him afford the robotic walking device (called the Trexo) that he desperately needs to increase his mobility and quality of life. The sheer thought of Turner gaining more independence and confidence brings the biggest smiles to his parents, Matt and Jenni!

Being able to finally purchase the Trexo will be life-changing for both Turner and his family. Once he is suited for this new chapter of life, he will be able to interact with his peers at eye level and begin home therapy to increase his mobility and strength. This is pertinent for him, as he now has to build back all of the progress that was lost due to the shutdown of his therapy facility caused by COVID-19.

If Turner does not raise the funds to purchase his Trexo in the next few months, he risks suffering many medical complications in the future, including but not limited to: bone loss, muscle atrophy and hip dysplasia. In order to give this young man the best Christmas ever and the autonomy that everyone deserves, we are asking for your help.

As of right now, Turner’s family still needs $14,000 to purchase the specialized device. We know that this is a large sum, but we have faith that if anyone can raise the money, it is the amazing people of our quaint little valley. In Lieu of a Christmas party this year, the folks at Tri County Locksmith Service have opted to support Turner and his family.

You can help by sharing Turner’s story by joining the #GiveTheGiftChallenge on social media! We hope that, together, we can make a meaningful impact on our community this holiday season.

From the bottom of our hearts, we truly appreciate you and are eternally grateful for your love and support.

Visit www.bit.ly/SupportTurner to help Turner and his family reach their goal. Please contact Jenni Fautsko at Jenfautsko@gmail.com for further details on ways to give,