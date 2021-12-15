Letters: Dec. 16, 2021

Email

Faith and Science

Given the current science skepticism from some religious and political groups, the cartoon on Dec. 2 which portrayed division between faith and science is understandable. But, a conflict between faith and science is mostly unnecessary.

The cartoon combined the Christmas narrative found in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke about shepherds and the star announcing the birth of Jesus.

It pitted a shepherd (person of faith) against an astronomer who used a telescope to discover that the star was actually a comet or planetary alignment. But the observation and scientific interpretation of natural phenomena does not exclude other meanings.

The “star” over Bethlehem could indeed have been caused by a natural celestial event, yet also have a greater purpose. Scientific discoveries reveal increasingly grander marvels — complexity and immensity that would imply a designer who is intelligent.

Recent examples of design are the mRNA COVID vaccines that were the product of years of genetic research by some of the most brilliant minds in the world. If it takes that much intelligence to understand RNA and apply this knowledge to create a life-saving vaccine, wouldn’t this also indicate an intelligent origin of RNA?

If so, a conflict between faith and science is not necessary.

Ironically, the cartoon also portrays those who use religious and political ideologies to castigate the “scientist.” But the news of the baby born in Bethlehem was first announced to those who were outside religious and political dogmas of the time — shepherds at the bottom of the social ladder, and Magi (probably astronomers from Persia) who were of a completely different race and religion than the Jewish baby.

Israel’s religious and political leaders were the outsiders. Through this event, God showed that His offer of redemption and restoration was available for all to consider — peasant shepherds, foreigners, scientists and the rest of us. There is no distinction. He invites everyone by all means, supernatural or natural, to consider the Messiah born in a humble stable.

Doug Stewart

Carbondale

Yard waste or valuable resource?

All throughout Carbondale history, ranchers and farmers have been composting nutrient-rich leaves and brush to build healthy soil, and covering potato patches with leaves and manure during winter months.

My thanks to Carbondale Public Works and the Carbondale Environmental Board for yet another successful, and convenient, yard waste recycling event for Town citizens. About seven years ago, Town staff and E-board members reached out to local farmers and ranchers to establish a Leaves for Local Farms diversion program.

According to 2021 event data from Town staff, approximately 380 cubic yards (23,500 pounds) of leaves and 300 cubic yards (38,100 pounds) of branches were diverted from the landfill to local farms.

This is about 43 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions saved, or the annual energy usage of five single-family houses.

A more tangible visual of 680 cubic yards is one football field with a 5-inch layer of leaves and branches.

If backyard or curbside composting are not feasible options, thanks for taking the time to bring your bags to Town Hall to turn yard waste into yard resources.

The soil that you are helping to build very well might feed your carrots at next summer’s farmers market.

Jason White

Carbondale

Requesting help

Has anyone read and can you debunk “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.? The book is full of footnotes and appears to be well researched.

My trust in the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the National Institutes of Health and the medical community in general is destroyed.

As a taxpayer who has funded these organizations, I’m scared. And I’m not so sure that I can finish the book. It feels like waking up and living in a nightmare.

I sincerely want factual counter arguments, no smearing.

Deanna Janckila

Carbondale

Dusting

Mid-morning flurries

Wind-borne snow settles slowly

Just a trace by noon

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs