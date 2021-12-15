Scuttlebutt/Community Calendar: Dec. 16, 2021

Email

SCUTTLEBUTT:

Letters to Santa

Need to let Santa know how good you’ve been this year? What about that perfect gift? The Carbondale Recreation and Community Center has installed a special mailbox with express delivery to the North Pole, open through Dec. 20. Be sure to sign your name and address so Santa can write back

Railroad Holiday Express

For the first time, the Leadville, Colorado & Southern Railroad is extending its season into winter and offering a holiday lights train ride. This snowy glide through the Arkansas River Valley is offered twice per day through Jan. 8, except on Christmas and Christmas Eve. Learn more at www.leadvillerailroad.com

Stewardship

On Dec. 9, Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) awarded Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) $298,490 to address growing stewardship needs in the Roaring Fork Valley. This is the largest single grant in RFOV’s 26-year history and part of GOCO’s stewardship impact program, allocating lottery proceeds toward the improvement of ecological and recreational amenities. The grant will help RFOV to hire four new staff members and purchase a vehicle to support project participation, among other initiatives.

Civic service

Nomination petitions for the Carbondale Board of Trustees will be available beginning Jan. 4. The mayor’s seat and three seats, each with four-year terms, will be on the April 5 ballot. Nomination petitions will be available to be picked up at Town Hall for three weeks during regular business hours. Interested candidates must be at least 18 years of age, a citizen of the United States and must have resided in Carbondale for at least one consecutive year prior to the date of the election.

CHSAA accolades

Following their state victory, Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team received numerous honors from the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA). Nick Forbes was named 3A Coach of the Year, senior Ross Barlow earned the illustrious designation of 3A Player of the Year. Additionally, four Rams were placed on CHSAA’s 3A First Team: Ross Barlow, Emiliano Magana, Jose Mercado and Carlos Perez Rios.

Cowboy Up!

The 12th annual Cowboy Up benefit (August 2021) shattered previous attendance and fundraising records, raising over $31,000 for Smiling Goat Ranch! “In six years of our equine-assisted therapy program, we’ve helped hundreds of children and adults,” said Smiling Goat Ranch Executive Director Sheryl Barto. “And we’ve made a vow never to let fees hinder healing. All of our program needs — including animal feed and care, supplies and handlers — come from donations and grants.”

Aim high!

Roaring Fork High School and Carbondale Middle School archery clubs are raising funds to purchase equipment. Currently, the programs have enough gear for 10 students to participate. They’d like to double that number so each school can have its own set! Learn more about how to support at www.bit.ly/CdaleArchery

Taking off

The Federal Aviation Administration awarded the Rifle Garfield County Airport a $59,000 grant, provided through the American Rescue Plan Act, to assist airports with operations. “The grant will be used for employee expenses,” said Brian Condie, the airport director. The grant offer was approved by the Board of County Commissioners.

Student loan repayment

Borrowers who were able to pause their federal student loan repayment over the past 18 months will need to resume making payments soon, with interest, beginning in February, reports the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, a national nonprofit. More info can be found at www.studentaid.gov

Quashing rumors

False information was circulating about Valley View Hospital not admitting unvaccinated patients. For clarification, we reached out. “That rumor is unequivocally false,” affirmed Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Brooks. “We care for all patients, regardless of COVID-19 vaccine status. If people feel that has not been the case with their care at Valley View, I ask that they reach out to my colleague, Stacey Gavrell, with our community relations team, at 970-384-6620.”

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Deborah Anderson, JR Burton and Tamarah Howard (Dec. 16); Aiden Knaus and Cooper Marshall (Dec. 17); Kathy Ezra, Daisy Tena and Ralph Wanner (Dec. 18); Shirley Bowen and Frances Lewis (Dec. 19); Don Butterfield, Linnea Fong, Terry Glasenap, Kenzie Hill, Beatriz Soto, Tyler Thompson, Prema Trettin and Travis Wilson (Dec. 20); Paula Fothergill, Tommy Sweeney and Robin Waters (Dec. 21); Jessica Hardin, Carolyn Jackson and Jerry Pluger (Dec. 22).

COMMUNITY CALENDAR:

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16

HOLIDAY HAPPY HOURS

True Nature welcomes you to sip and shop with live music every Thursday in December from 6 to 8 p.m.

INDIGENOUS WISDOM

The Center for Human Flourishing presents a panel about heart/mind wisdom and the global dilemma of self-destruction at the Third Street Center at 6:30 p.m.

5POINT

5Point Film premieres three new films online at 8 p.m. For access, donate any amount at www.5pointfilm.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17

STORY CRAFTING

Glenwood Springs Library offers a free writing workshop for adults at 10 a.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Kyle Jones serenades at the Carbondale Library at 5 p.m.

SOUND JOURNEY

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a sound healing journey at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. Tickets at www.davinikent.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“The Rescue” opens at The Crystal Theatre and continues through Monday at 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday at 5 p.m. “Being The Ricardos” also shows on Dec. 17 at 4:45 p.m.

FULL MOON

True Nature offers a full moon aromatherapy ceremony at 6 p.m. Tickets are at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

DARK NIGHT

Author Craig Childs presents a multimedia performance at The Paradise Theatre in Paonia at 7:30 p.m. Masks are encouraged for the Friday show. Vaccination and masks are required for the Saturday show. For tickets, visit: www.bit.ly/DarkNight2021

HOLIDAY JAZZ

The Josefina Mendez Quintet plays current jazz renditions of Christmas classics at The Contemporary in Willits at 8 p.m. Tickets are at: www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

COAT DRIVE

The Roaring Fork Valley “Care with a Coat” drive returns with four drop-off locations: the Jewish Community Center in Aspen, Hollyann in Willts, Independence Run & Hike in Carbondale and YouthZone in Glenwood Springs. Gently-worn and laundered winter coats will be collected through Monday to give to local people in need.

WINTER MARKET

In addition to Deck the Walls, Carbondale Arts hosts a pop-up farmers’ market at The Launchpad on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (with a performance by Kindred Spirits at 3 p.m.) and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are required for all people inside The Launchpad.

LIBRARY REINDEER

Noel Productions brings a real reindeer to the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m.

SOPRIS SOARERS

The Sopris Soarers Adult Troupe performs “Countdown to Christmas” at the Third Street Center at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are at www.soprissoarers.com

BOUND PATH

Chicago-based artist Adam Grossi signs books at The Art Base from 3 to 5 p.m. Grossi’s show, called “Bound Path,” is on display through Feb. 5. The gallery is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ADVOCACY & APRES

Wilderness Workshop hosts an informative happy hour at Sunlight Mountain Resort’s base lodge from 4 to 6 p.m. The event is free, but registration is requested at www.wildernessworkshop.org

SOLSTICE CELEBRATION

True Nature hosts Dance Initiative for a performance in the Peace Garden at 4 p.m. More info at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

CABARET SPECIAL

Thunder River Theatre Company presents a cabaret with Beth Malone and special guests at 7:30 p.m. More info at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

COMEDY SHOW

Marble Distillery in Carbondale hosts comedian Ben Kronberg at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.bit.ly/MarbleComedy

DRUNKEN POETS

The Drunken Poets, a local four-piece acoustic/electric band, performs at The Contemporary in Willits at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 19

AA GROUP

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) begins offering “Hole in the Donut,” a new alcoholics anonymous group meeting on Sundays at 6:45 a.m.

SPIRAL DANCE

The Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist church revives their winter solstice tradition in place of the regular Sunday service. Vaccinated children and adults are welcome to join the “pagan invocation,” bonfire and spiral dance beginning at 10 a.m.

SEEING SILENCE

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies hosts photographer Pete McBride at the Wheeler Opera House for a special presentation about his newest book, “Seeing Silence: The Beauty of the World’s Most Quiet Places.” The show starts at 6 p.m., find tickets at www.aspennature.org

FULL MOON BREATHWORK

Chelsea Bennett leads a full moon ceremony at the Third Street Center at 6:30 p.m. Sign up at www.chelseabennetthealing.com/events

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21

TAKE & CREATE

Basalt Library offers DIY LED wooden ornament kits for pick-up, while supplies last, beginning at 10 a.m.

STORYTIME

Young ones and their parents are invited to storytime at the Glenwood Springs Library on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. More information is at www.gcpld.org

DARKEST DAY

True Nature hosts a solstice ceremony at 12:30 p.m. More info at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

SOLSTICE CELEBRATION

Basalt Library invites families to enjoy outdoor activities, hot soup and a seasonal celebration of the return to longer days. The fun begins at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 22

LIBRARY CONCERT

Oran Mor performs Scottish and Irish music at the Carbondale Library at 6 p.m. The concert is free and open to all.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23

STORYTIME

Children and their parents are invited to storytime at the Carbondale Library on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. More information is at www.gcpld.org

WAY FURTHER OUT

FASHION SHOW

Carbondale Arts announced with heavy hearts that the Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza will not occur in March of 2022. “We can’t bear the thought of working so hard and then having to shut down on opening night because someone in the cast has COVID,” explained Amy Kimberly.