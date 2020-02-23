2020 Basalt Candidate Forum

The Basalt Colorado Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Roaring Fork Weekly Journal, will host a Candidate Forum so that the public may learn more about each candidate running for office in Basalt, and his/her stance on key issues. The 2020 Forum will include candidates for both Town Council and for Mayor. While not a debate, the format typically includes a series of questions posed to each candidate, followed by questions from the audience.

** PLEASE SEND US QUESTIONS IN ADVANCE.**

Questions for the candidates may be emailed to director@basaltchamber.org . Questions are due by Friday, February 28, 2020.

In partnership with Roaring Fork Weekly Journal, Basalt Regional Library, Town of Basalt, Bank of Colorado. The event will be made available in the same manner as Town Council meetings (live, streaming, rebroadcast) thanks to a partnership with GrassRoots Community Network.

Mayoral candidates

– Bill Infante

– Bill Kane

– Rob Leavitt

Town Council candidates:

– Glenn Drummond

– Tiffany Haddad

– Elyse Hottel

– David Knight

– Jennifer Riffle

– Kirk ‘Dieter’ Schindler

There will also be important information about rank order voting for this election, the 2020 Census, and a reminder about the Colorado Primary.