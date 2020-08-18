2020 Virtual CASA Superhero Run

Because of the crowded and athletic nature of this event, as well as the large number of children that regularly attend, we’ve decided that it’s safest and in the best interest of children and all participants to be virtual superheroes this year! We’re excited to bring even more superheroes all across Colorado into the virtual race, costume and photo contests, and fundraising activities this year!

Registration link: https://www.active.com/running/distance-running-races/virtual-casa-superhero-run-2020?int=

Superhero costumes are encouraged, but not required! We know a “virtual run” is a new and strange concept for a lot of people so just have fun with it as we make the adjustment this year. Running down the street in a superhero costume will definitely brighten someone’s day! It is also a great opportunity to run the race “with” your friends and family members who do not live in the Roaring Fork Valley. You could turn this race into a competition with your running club, softball team, book club, coworkers, and old friends you haven’t seen in a while.

Your participation in the CASA Superhero Run benefits CASA of the Ninth. CASA helps recruit, train, and support Court Appointed Special Advocates and provides the professional staff and resources they need to advocate powerfully for the most vulnerable children in our community.

Event details and schedule:

New event this year: 10K for those of you looking to double your fun from previous years

Schedule of the week:

• Saturday, September 26 – Sunday, October 4: Run, run, run! Submit your race time to be added to the unofficial leaderboard for the race you registered for: 10K, 5K, or 1-mile Kids Fun Run. Because race times cannot be verified, there will not be official race winners this year. However, everyone who submits their race time before 8:00pm on Sunday, October 4th be entered for the 5K, 10K, and Fun-Run doorprizes. To submit your time, take a screen shot of your time and email it to casaoftheninth.org or text it to 970.581.3933. Include your name, race distance, and date of run/walk. You can also post it on Instagram using #CASA9thSuperhero.

• 9:00am on Saturday, September 26: Facebook Live Virtual Superhero Run kick-off

• 8:00pm on Sunday, October 4: Deadline to enter photo contests for doorprizes. To enter photo contests: email photo entries with category header to casaoftheninth@gmail.com or text to 970.581.3933

1.Best seflie

2.Most unique run

3.Farthest participant from El Jebel

4.Best Pet Run

5.Running Route artwork (see below)

6.Costume Contest (see below)

Running-Route Art Contest: SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY FOR OUR RUNNING ROUTE ART CONTEST

To enter:

•Look at map of your neighborhood of location you plan on running and draw your design on paper.

•Walk or run or your route using a running app with GPS map tracking, like MapMyRun or Strava. If you run over multiple days, make sure you stop your event before you head home and restart at the same place.

•After your run, bring up your route on your computer or phone and admire your art work. Take a screen shot of your art and email it to casaoftheninth.org or text it to 970.581.3933 by October 4. Include your name, race distance, and title of your art work. You can also post on Instagram using #CASA9thSuperhero

•On October 5, we will post of the entries on our Facebook page and ask the public to vote for their favorite. The picture with the most likes after a week will win a prize!

Here are 2 articles to give you an idea of “Strava Art”:

•https://blog.mapmyrun.com/meet-ultimate-master-running-route-art

•https://www.runnersworld.com/runners-stories/a32433537/strava-art

Costume Contest: Prizes will be awarded in the following self-selected categories:

•Baby

•Girl

•Boy

•Woman

•Man

•Family

*Note: To enter costume contest: email photo entries with category header to casaoftheninth@gmail.com or text to 970.581.3933

Shirts (5K and 10K) and participant medals (1-mile fun run): To ensure all participants receive a long-sleeved race shirt in a size that fits, shirts will be ordered after race registration closes and then delivered/mailed to each 5K and 10K registrant, as will the medals and masks for Fun Run Participants.

Finally, THANK YOU!!! Thank you to everyone in the community who participates in this race and supports the work of CASA of the Ninth. And, a HUGE thank you to every one of our sponsors! We ask that you consider patronizing the following businesses that prioritize helping local children and families:

Presenting Sponsor: Alpine Bank

Incredible: Good Earth Landscaping and Maintenance, Holy Cross Energy

Super: Crawford Properties, Feler Family, Gould Construction, Grace Church Umbrella Roofing

Power: Alexander Roofing, Bay Equity, Park & Metz, LLP, Roaring Fork Dental

Doorprizes: River Valley Ranch Golf, Bristlecone Mountain Sports