Carbondale Clay Center (CCC) invites the local and national communities to participate in this year’s 23rd Annual Cup Auction. A favorited fundraising event that brings hundreds of people and hundreds of ceramic cups together. The 23rd Annual Cup Auction is generously sponsored by Amore Reality.

IN-PERSON VIEWING

December 3rd 12pm – 8pm

December 4th 10am – 5pm

December 7th 10am – 5pm

December 8th 10am – 5pm

ONLINE BIDDING

December 3rd @12pm MST – December 8th @5pm MST

Each year, this event brings ~250 cups from around the nation to the Roaring Fork Valley of Colorado in an effort to fundraise for the CCC. Typically, the auction is held locally in Carbondale, CO, and hundreds of visitors from the surrounding areas come to bid on the collection of cups. This year, we plan to expand on last year’s digital event by having the auction online plus in-person viewing. We are thrilled to provide platforms for both the local and national communities to participate in auction bidding!

Pre-registration for the auction is now open! Bidders will be required to register with contact info and credit card before they begin bidding. Find out more about the history of the Cup Auction and how to register for this year’s auction, visit our website at https://www.carbondaleclay.org/annual-cup-auction.

All purchased cups can be picked up locally or shipped. Shipping costs will be calculated after purchase and will be paid for by the purchaser via digital invoice.