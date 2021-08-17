25th Annual Redstone Art Show and Sale

The Redstone Art Foundation hosts its 25th anniversary Redstone Art Show and Sale on Labor Day weekend. Thirty artists will exhibit and sell their work on the front and back lawn of the Redstone Inn in commemoration of the Art Show’s silver anniversary. Get to know the artists and stay for a demonstration, workshop, or art discussion. All are invited to this free event.

An opening reception is being held Friday, September 3 from 6 -8 pm. Mingle with the artists while enjoying complimentary wine and appetizers.

Hours:

Friday, September 3

Open 6 pm to 8 pm

Saturday, September 4

Open from 10 am to 5 pm

Demonstrations and Workshops:

• 10:30 – Tristan Kurer-Ahrens – Woodworking Demonstration

• 11:45 – Rex Branson – Woodworking Demonstration

• 1:00 – Mark Mace – Painting Demonstration

• 2:15 – Michael Kinsley – Discussion on Painting

Sunday, September 5

Open from 10 am to 5 pm

Demonstrations and Workshops:

• 11:45 – Linda Helmich – Watercolor Demonstration

• 1:00 – Connie Hendrix – Demonstration

• 3:30 – Rene Fisher – Children’s Workshop!

Monday, September 6

Open from 10 am to 4 pm

Demonstrations and Workshops:

• 11:45 – Linda Helmich – Watercolor Workshop

• 1:00 Mark Mace – Painting Workshop

All workshops, demonstrations, and discussions are free and open to the public and last approximately 1 hour.

This year, the Redstone Art Foundation honors Roberta Stokes, a lifelong artist who lived and worked in Redstone.

The recipients of our 2021 RAF Scholarship are also featured at this year’s show. We are so honored to have these young artists at our event since 30% of the proceeds of each sale go to our scholarship fund. Each year a Roaring Fork High School graduate pursuing a career in the arts is selected for this award.

Capture the beauty and charm of Redstone this Labor Day weekend at the 25th Anniversary Redstone Art Show and Sale. To learn more or to become a volunteer go to https://www.redstoneartfoundation.org/upcoming-events/labor-day-show-2021