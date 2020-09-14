350 Roaring Fork Climate Leadership Workshop

You might be wondering how do I fit in the climate movement? In Colorado, we’ve seen the fossil fuel industry ignore public health and safety and site fracking, coal plants and oil refineries right by our neighborhoods, endangering our loved ones’ health, safety and futures. This must end now. Together we can stand up for the people and places we love. We can grow our skills and our movement to create the change we need at home and at the national level.

Join us for this free workshop and find out how you can get involved in the climate movement in Colorado. This will be an excellent opportunity to skill up and learn how to organize within a multi-generational movement. This workshop will use interactive activities and multimedia to teach you skills you can use in organizing, movement building and shutting down the fossil fuel industry.

Then find out how you can get involved in the 350 Roaring Fork Team (based in the Roaring Fork Valley near Carbondale/Glenwood Springs Colorado) as a volunteer!