36th Annual Skier Appreciation Day “Casino on the Mountain” | $20 Lift Tickets

AVOID THE CRUNCH. BUY TICKETS ONLINE AT SUNLIGHTMTN.COM

“CASINO ON THE MOUNTAIN”

-$20 skiing for the whole day

-Best Casino costume – dealers, gamblers, showgirls and floozies – wins a 2021-2022 Sunlight season pass

-Games and giveaways including a pair of Liberty Helix 182 Coors Light skis

-Music from DJ Merlin begins at 2pm

-Proceeds benefit United Way Battlement to the Bells.

-Tickets may be purchase in advance at www.SunlightMtn.com

Chairlifts open at 9am

-Online auction with dozens of items including hotel getaways, snowmobile tours, e-bike rentals, lift tickets, and gift certificates at shops and restaurants. More at unitedwaybb.org

———————————-

Sponsors Include:

• Bank of Colorado

• Alpine Bank

• Sopris Liquor & Wine

• Balcomb & Green

• Mountain Beverage