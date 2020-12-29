36th Annual Skier Appreciation Day “Casino on the Mountain” | $20 Lift Tickets
January 8, 2021 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm$20
AVOID THE CRUNCH. BUY TICKETS ONLINE AT SUNLIGHTMTN.COM
“CASINO ON THE MOUNTAIN”
-$20 skiing for the whole day
-Best Casino costume – dealers, gamblers, showgirls and floozies – wins a 2021-2022 Sunlight season pass
-Games and giveaways including a pair of Liberty Helix 182 Coors Light skis
-Music from DJ Merlin begins at 2pm
-Proceeds benefit United Way Battlement to the Bells.
-Tickets may be purchase in advance at www.SunlightMtn.com
Chairlifts open at 9am
-Online auction with dozens of items including hotel getaways, snowmobile tours, e-bike rentals, lift tickets, and gift certificates at shops and restaurants. More at unitedwaybb.org
———————————-
Sponsors Include:
• Bank of Colorado
• Alpine Bank
• Sopris Liquor & Wine
• Balcomb & Green
• Mountain Beverage