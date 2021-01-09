3rd Annual Full Moon Winter Tri

This event is for all levels and based around having fun! So there is no reason to avoid trying the tri. If you are nervous or want to skip an event no worries, we have you covered, or create a team. Each event is limited to 10 people, but don’t be discouraged, if something you want to do is full please contact us and we will see if we can add you to a different time slot.

This year we offer:

$15 – Individual Tri starting at 4:30pm

$25 – Team Tri starting at 4:45pm

$15 – Individual or Team Biathlon starting at 5pm

$10 – Single Event Cross Country Ski starting at 5:15pm

$10 – Single Event Fat Bike starting at 5:30pm

$10 – Single Event 1 mile Skate going in waves starting at 5:45pm

The course and order will be: 1.5 mile cross country ski (skate or classic) on a .5 mile loop; 3 mile fat bike ride on a 1 mile course; .5 mile skate of 6 laps around the ice rink. Please note that if we do not get enough snow we will change the cross country ski to a run.