The 44th annual Basalt half-marathon is set for Sunday, June 6, 2021. The race is open to individual runners and two-person relay teams.

The race starts 13.1 miles up Basalt’s scenic Frying Pan road that parallels the Frying Pan River, home to gold medal fly-fishing. After a ¼ mile start on a dirt road, the racers descend approximately 1,000 feet in elevation along the paved road with clearly marked mile markers and finish in downtown Basalt at Lion’s Park.

The morning of the race buses will depart Lion’s Park in downtown Basalt at 7 am and shuttle the runners to their start lines.

Sign-up for the race and find out more information at www.basalthalfmarathon.com