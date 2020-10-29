Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

44th Annual Carbondale Christmas Boutique

November 14 @ 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Free

The annual Boutique will be help November 15th at the Carbondale Fire House on Hwy 133. Local artisans will offer handmade gifts: cutting boards, wine holders, handmade soap, children’s clothing, face masks, ornaments, jewelry, skin creams, and homemade jelly.

Mask are required. Shoppers must either use hand sanitizer or wear disposable gloves while shopping.

Crafters will collect money for their items eliminating the long checkout lines.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Carbondale Fire Department.

Details

Date:
November 14
Time:
8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Cost:
Free

Venue

Carbondale Fire Department
300 Meadowood Drive
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 963-2491
Website:
https://www.carbondalefire.org/
