Carbondale's community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

500 Tales of Summer: Adult Summer Reading Challenge

May 1

Free

Basalt Regional Library is challenging our community to help us read 500 books this summer! For each book you read you will receive a raffle ticket to be entered into our adventure raffle. Want to go swimming? Maybe you will win a trip to the Historical Glenwood Hot Springs. Want to feel the snow beneath you feet? Maybe you will win a day pass to Aspen Mountain. With our summer reading raffle you never know what adventure we have in store for you. Take your mind on a adventure now, and take your body on an adventure later. Reading challenge begins May 1st and closes August 31st.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
May 1
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
▲Top
Close