5th & 6th Grade Summer Book Club

Students entering 5th or 6th grade this coming school year are invited to join our outdoor book club! We’ll be meeting outside, rain or shine at the library. Students will receive a copy of our book (TBD) to keep, and each week we’ll have a fun game or craft to pair with our discussion. Facemasks and adherence to social distancing rules are required.

This book club meets on the following Wednesdays from 12-1PM. To get the most out of book club, please make sure you can attend at least 3 out of our 4 club meetings.

6/9

6/16

6/23

6/30

Registration is required by Wednesday, June 2nd at bit.ly/5and6bookclub – Sign up early!