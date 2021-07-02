7th & 8th Grade Book Club
July 2 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Free
An event every 4 weeks that begins at 12:00 pm on Friday, repeating until July 23, 2021
Students entering 7th or 8th grade this coming school year are invited to join our outdoor book club! We’ll be meeting outside, rain or shine at the library. Students will receive a copy of our book (TBD) to keep, and each week we’ll have a fun game or craft to pair with our discussion. Masks appreciated and distancing is recommended.
Our book club will meet on the following Fridays from 12 – 1 PM. To get the most out of book club, please make sure you can attend at least 3 of our 4 meetings.
July 2nd
July 9th
July 16th
July 23rd
Registration is required by Friday, June 25th at bit.ly/7and8bookclub – Sign up early!