7th Annual Youth Poetry Slam

Middle and high school poets will take the stage to showcase their original poems and unique voices at the 7th Annual Roaring Fork Valley Youth Poetry Slam! The evening is the culmination of a two-week poets-in-the-schools program that reaches students from Aspen to Glenwood Springs, providing students with a stage for self-expression. The slam combines spoken word with music and will be hosted by award-winning poets and teaching artists Yolanda Wisher, Mercedez Holtry, Toluwanimi Obiwole and Meta Sarmiento.

Students interested in performing in the slam should arrive at the Third Street Center by 3 p.m. for registration, workshop and rehearsal.

For questions or additional information please reach out to Ellie Scott (ellie.scott@aspeninst.org)