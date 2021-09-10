A Sound Healing Journey – Grounding in the Present Moment

An invitation from Dr. Zachary Cashin…

“Please join me on for a sound healing journey in the cozy atmosphere of the Round Room.

We will be exploring the concept of present moment awareness and establishing a foundation for living the experience.

Many teachers have come forth recently accentuating the importance of present moment awareness conceptually in our modern times. But what does it really mean and how can one achieve this state? Simply live in to it!

Usually starting with a short Dharma talks and a guided meditation we then enter a sound journey, (with gongs, crystal bowls, and Tibetan singing bowls… and other sound healing instruments) to integrate charged emotions from past imprinting and create new spatial awareness and freedom in our mind, body and spirit in the present moment.

The experience and practices will help to you to enable, create and stabilize a greater quality of life in all aspects – personal life, relationships, while recreating and more.

Looking forward to connecting deeply!

With peace, love and joy!”

“There’s no organ system in the body that’s not affected by sound and music vibration.” — Mitchell Gaynor, MD, author of Sounds of Healing

Reserve your space. Tickets through the webpage https://davinikent.com/event/a-sound-healing-journey-grounding-in-present-moment-living-2021-06-18-2-3/