A Sound Healing Journey – Grounding in the Present Moment

An evening of sound, vibration and deep rest!

Dr. Zachary Cashin excels in his talents for orchestrating a healing environment with a multitude of sound and vibrational instruments.

An invitation from Dr. Zachary Cashin… “Please join me on a sound healing journey once a month in the Round Room at Third Street Center. We will be exploring the concept of present moment awareness and establishing a foundation for living the experience through the deep experience of sound and vibration.

Many teachers have come forth recently accentuating the importance of present moment awareness conceptually in our modern times. But what does it really mean and how can one achieve this state? Simply live in to it!

Beginning with a dharma talk and a short guided meditation we will enter a sound journey, (with gongs, crystal bowls, and Tibetan singing bowls… and other sound healing instruments) embarking on a journey to integrate charged emotions from past imprinting and create new spatial awareness and freedom in our mind, body and spirit in the present moment. The experience and practices will help to you to enable, create and stabilize a greater quality of life in all aspects – personal life, relationships, while recreating and more.

Looking forward to connecting deeply!

With peace, love and joy!” – Dr. Zachary Cashin

Space available for 20 participants due to spacing in the Round Room. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated persons.

Your ticket purchase reserves your space at this event. For tickets go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/149424096495

Bring mat, pillow, blanket, water bottle, eye shade. Wear warm clothing – layers.