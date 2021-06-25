  • Current thumbnail CRFPD Shift Team B gathered behind two of the department's brand new vehicles for a photo the afternoon of June 21. There is good reason for being concerned about this year's extremely dry conditions and increased fire-risk. Fortunately, this crew is always ready to fight a blaze. Photo by James Steindler Current Issue→ Past Issues
Carbondale's community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

A WILD Afternoon

July 30 @ 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Free

Celebrate the end of Summer Reading and learn about local wildlife! Join us at the New Castle Community Center to hear stories about animals rescued by the PSS Wildlife Foundation and learn what to do if you find an injured or abandoned wild animal. You will even get to visit with some of the resident animals from PSS, and there will be wildlife crafts and treats for kids.

Free and open to everyone. All current COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed by all attendees.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
July 30
Time:
1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/wild-afternoon

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

New Castle Community Center

Related Events

▲Top
Close