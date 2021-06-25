A WILD Afternoon
July 30 @ 1:00 pm - 2:30 pmFree
Celebrate the end of Summer Reading and learn about local wildlife! Join us at the New Castle Community Center to hear stories about animals rescued by the PSS Wildlife Foundation and learn what to do if you find an injured or abandoned wild animal. You will even get to visit with some of the resident animals from PSS, and there will be wildlife crafts and treats for kids.
Free and open to everyone. All current COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed by all attendees.