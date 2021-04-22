ACES Earth Day Farm Tours

Join Rock Bottom Ranch staff to explore the Ranch this Earth Day!

Advanced registration is required.

There will be two tours – one from 4:00 – 5:00, one from 5:30-6:30pm. Please select your desired time during registration.

Celebrate Earth Day at Rock Bottom Ranch with a special evening farm tour! See how livestock, hoop houses, and gardens produce through the summer while learning the science behind our vegetable production and livestock rotational grazing system. Tours are appropriate for all ages and provide opportunities to interact with our livestock and learn where your food comes from.

In partnership with Pitkin County Landfill, we will be offering compost for pickup. Please bring a recepticle (bag, bin, etc.) to take your compost home with you. Happy planting!

Tours will be held rain, shine, or snow. Please call Rock Bottom Ranch at 970-927-6760 with questions!