Adult GED Prep & Academic Improvement

This group is for any adult who wants to improve their reading, writing, and math skills. The focus will be on preparation for passing all four subjects of the GED tests. Participants who just want to improve those same skills without taking the tests are also very welcome to attend. All who attend will be instructed on an individual basis in a group setting and will need to purchase their own learning materials. Please register with Berenice Forrest at berenice@basaltlibrary.org or at the front desk.