Adult GED Prep & Academic Improvement

March 17 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 10:00 am on Tuesday, repeating until March 31, 2020

Free

This group is for any adult who wants to improve their reading, writing, and math skills. The focus will be on preparation for passing all four subjects of the GED tests. Participants who just want to improve those same skills without taking the tests are also very welcome to attend. All who attend will be instructed on an individual basis in a group setting and will need to purchase their own learning materials. Please register with Berenice Forrest at berenice@basaltlibrary.org or at the front desk.

Details

Date:
March 17
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
