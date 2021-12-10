Advocacy & Apres at Sunlight Mountain Resort!

Join Wilderness Workshop for apres skiing drinks and appetizers at Sunlight’s Base Lodge on Saturday, December 18 from 4-6 p.m. We’ll hear from Wilderness Workshop’s resident oil and gas experts, Policy Director Juli Slivka and Legal Director Peter Hart, on their reaction to the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan for managing oil and gas leasing on public lands and they’ll share some upcoming opportunities to defend public lands in our region from oil and gas development. Come ready to learn and take action!

This is a free event, but we do request you register in advance. Additional information will be sent in your confirmation email.