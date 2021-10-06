¡ALEBRIJES! Create your own Mexican Folk Art Monster
October 6 @ 3:00 pm - October 20 @ 4:30 pm
An event every 3 weeks that begins at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, repeating until October 20, 2021
Help us celebrate Dia de los Muertos in style by creating alebrijes to decorate the library! In this bilingual, three-part program with Anderson Ranch, students ages 8 and up will design and create their own alebrijes, mythical papier-mâché monsters first created by Mexican folk artist Pedro Linares López. The alebrijes created in this program will be displayed on the stage during Jarabe Mexicano’s performance celebrating Dia de los Muertos at the library on Friday, October 22nd. Alebrjies can be taken home from the library anytime after the concert.
¡Ayúdanos a celebrar el Día de los Muertos con estilo creando alebrijes para decorar la biblioteca! En este programa bilingüe de tres partes con Anderson Ranch, los estudiantes de 8 años en adelante diseñarán y crearán sus propios alebrijes, monstruos míticos de papel maché creados por el artista folclórico mexicano Pedro Linares López. Los alebrijes creados en este programa se exhibirán en el escenario durante la presentación de Jarabe Mexicano que celebra el Día de los Muertos en la biblioteca el viernes 22 de octubre. Los alebrijes se pueden llevar a casa después del concierto.
Program Dates – Fechas del programa
Wednesdays, 3-4:30PM – Miércoles, 3-4:30PM
10/06/21: Alebrije design and armature construction – Diseño de alebrije y construcción de armaduras
10/13/21: Paper mache your Alebrije – Papel maché tu Alebrije
10/20/21: Paint your Alebrije – Pinta tu Alebrije