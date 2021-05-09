Art in the Stacks: James Mason

Join us for an in-person, socially-distanced, artist reception for James Mason.

Mason is the creator of “Amalie’s Gift” which is a 55-pound metal sculpture that currently hangs near the fireplace at the Carbondale Branch Library.

The event will take place on the lawn outside the Carbondale Branch Library. Social distance, mask, and hand sanitizing procedures will be followed.

James Mason was born in Colorado and has lived in the Roaring Fork Valley for 48 years. He is always creating with his hands, and the last few years has turned his attention to steel and found metal objects for his art. His techniques include traditional forging of steel as well as fold forming and various welding techniques. He currently works from two studios; one for his woodworking and leather, and the other for his metalwork.

His sculpture now hanging at the library is of a 55-pound metal Megaloprepus Caerulatus – the largest damselfly in the world. This particular species has the greatest wingspan of any living damselfly or dragonfly. Usually topping out at 7.5 inches in nature, the wingspan of the scaled up sculpture is a whopping 6 feet across.

Mason created the sculpture after dragonflies surround his daughter-in-law in her backyard. She was pregnant at the time with Mason’s grandchild and one of the dragonflies actually landed on her stomach.

James Mason said “(my) granddaughter arrived healthy and was a gift to all… thus the impetus for this sculpture.”

“Amalie’s Gift” hangs from a ceiling brace that was designed for art installations and previously displayed a sculpture by James Surls. This special damselfly now hovers above the stacks of library books and looks out on a gorgeous view of Mt. Sopris. The sculpture will be on display through June.