Artist’s Reception with Local Artist Andy Taylor

“Western Moods: Andy Taylor” presented by Ann Korologos Gallery is a solo exhibition capturing the changing mood of the West through the regional landscapes by Andy Taylor. Be among the first to see the new works and meet the artist at the opening reception on Thursday, March 19, from 5 to 7PM at Ann Korologos Gallery in Basalt. The exhibition will remain on view through April 4, 2020.

To learn more, please visit Ann Korologos Gallery at 211 Midland Ave. in Basalt, call (970) 927-9668 or email art@korologosgallery.com.