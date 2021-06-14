Carbondale's community connector

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) Membership Picnics

June 14 @ 5:00 pm - August 30 @ 8:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 5:00 pm on Monday, repeating until August 30, 2021

Free

We welcome our members to enjoy evenings on the preserve all summer long in small groups on Monday nights from 5:00-8:00pm, from June 14th through August 30th!

Currently ACES members can make reservations for up to ten people. We hope you and your guests take this opportunity to enjoy a summer evening on the preserve.
We encourage you and your guests to arrive for check-in between 5:00pm – 6:00pm. There will be an optional nature walk that will leave from the back deck at 7:15pm. The preserve will close at 8PM. Please follow the guidelines outlined on our website.

Details

Start:
June 14 @ 5:00 pm
End:
August 30 @ 8:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://www.aspennature.org/classes/member-picnic-mondays

Organizer

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
Phone:
970-925-5756
Email:
bleigh@aspennature.org
Website:
https://www.aspennature.org/learn/programs/pedaleando-community-bike-ride

Venue

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
100 Puppy Smith Street
Aspen, CO 81611 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-925-5756
Website:
www.aspennature.org

